CEDAR CITY – Hosting the 2026 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championship on Saturday night, the Southern Utah gymnastics team secured a fourth straight conference title with a 194.850 score.

The Flippin’ Birds topped Sacramento State (193.400), UC Davis (193.350), and Alaska Anchorage (191.600) to claim the trophy in their final year in the conference.

Four different T-birds – Mia Hampton, Rylee Miller, Sage Paladino, Berlin Hall – claimed the floor title with scores of 9.875.

Post-meet with Coach Bauman & Niya Randolph

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Southern Utah Gameday (@southernutahgameday)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Southern Utah Gameday (@southernutahgameday)

First rotation – vault

SUU began the night on vault, earning a 49.050 score. Mackenzie Kelly led off with a strong 9.800, before Elliot Bringhurst added a 9.775. Kayla Pardue was next, scoring a 9.825, which Randolph followed with a 9.875. Vinciane Le Pen and Paladino each totaled scores of 9.775 to round out the opening rotation.

Second rotation – bars

The Thunderbirds moved to uneven bars next, posting a 48.950 score. Alex Routsis began with a 9.775 before Mia Hampton followed with a 9.625. Ariel Collum was next, delivering a 9.825, which Randolph complemented with a 9.900. Rylee Miller (9.700) and Kendall McGuire (9.750) added solid scores to finish the rotation.

Third rotation – beam

SUU struggled through the third rotation, totaling a 47.550 score on the balance beam. Randolph was first with a 9.725 before Hampton added a 9.500. Falls from Emma Nipper (9.275) and Miller (9.250) were followed by a strong 9.800 from Bringhurst, but Marisa de Groot’s fall as the final competitor wrapped up a rough rotation.

Final rotation – floor

Heading to the final rotation and leading by just a tenth of a point, the T-birds delivered on the floor with a score of 49.300. Hampton started with a 9.875, which both Miller and Paladino matched. A slip on Carilia Martinez’s routine earned her a 9.475, but Berlin Hall picked up her teammate with a 9.875. Randolph then capped the meet with a 9.800.

Once the scores were tallied, Southern Utah celebrated winning the 2026 MPSF title with a score of 194.850.

Flippin’ Birds dominate conference awards

Announced earlier in the week, SUU took home several MPSF end-of-season accolades.

Junior Niya Randolph was selected as the Gymnast of the Year for the third straight time, while freshman Berlin Hall was chosen as the Freshman of the Year.

13 different T-birds earned all-conference honors. Winners are listed below:

First Team All-MPSF

Vault: Kayla Pardue (9.875), Randolph (9.840), Elliot Bringhurst (9.815)

Bars: Randolph (9.875), Alex Routsis (9.845), Mia Hampton (9.825), Ariel Collum (9.825)

Beam: Hampton (9.870), Rylee Miller (9.855), Randolph (9.845)

Floor exercise: Hall (9.895), Randolph (9.890), Carilia Martinez (9.865)

All-around: Randolph (39.400)

Second Team All-MPSF

Vault: Mackenzie Kelly (9.780), Vinciane Le Pen (9.770)

Bars: Miller (9.775), Kendall McGuire (9.775)

Beam: Emma Nipper (9.825)

Floor exercise: Hampton (9.855)

Up next

Southern Utah now awaits its destination and opponents in the upcoming 2026 NCAA Gymnastics Regionals, where it will compete for the 13th straight season.

Tune in to the NCAA Gymnastics Selection Show on Monday, March 23, at 10 a.m. MT on ESPNU to find out where the Flippin’ Birds will be headed.

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics.