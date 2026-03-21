Eight people are being held without bail on federal immigration detainers after a retail theft ring targeting a Cedar City Home Depot was uncovered.

The arrests stem from a series of thefts reported between February and early March. Investigators say the suspects allegedly loaded carts with high-value items and walked out without paying. In some cases, they are accused of using distraction tactics or displaying what appeared to be a receipt.

“Their method of operation stays fairly consistent; they select multiple high value items, put them on a cart, and walk out without making any attempt to pay for anything,” the affidavit states.

“In some cases, they display a fake receipt to appear as if they paid for the merchandise and in some cases one suspect distracts the Home Depot employees while the other two push the cart out.”

According to court records filed in 5th District Court, investigators identified the thefts through store surveillance and tracked them across multiple incidents, with losses totaling more than $47,000.

After reviewing surveillance footage, officers identified and contacted a person associated with the vehicle allegedly used to transport the stolen items.

Referred to in the affidavit as an informant, he told investigators the thefts were carried out by workers connected to a residence owned by Edgardo Duque and his wife, where multiple “employees” lived.

He also said Duque directed some of the activity and that stolen merchandise was stored in a locked room on the property that Duque controlled.

Based on that information, officers obtained and served a search warrant at the property near 1100 South and 6300 West.

During the search, they reported finding a large quantity of stolen merchandise, much of it still in original packaging, along with cash, firearms and a small amount of methamphetamine.

Investigators later arrested Duque, 43, and his wife, Yojana Ester Garcia Rojop, 31, on March 10 and booked them into Iron County Jail on suspicion of second-degree felony theft.

Both also face a third-degree felony charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person after officers found firearms in a safe that also contained methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Two days later, their 18-year-old son, Andy Jouse Garcia Rodop, was arrested after going to the Cedar City Police Department with an attorney to answer questions about the case.

According to the affidavit, Rodop told investigators the drugs found in his parents’ safe were his and that he was present during two of the theft incidents but did not participate. He also said he did not know the items were being taken without payment.

Investigators noted other individuals disputed that claim, and he was arrested and booked on suspicion of possession of stolen property, a second-degree felony.

Others charged in the case include Sindy Cabrera, Franklin Fernando Garcia-Diaz, Nehemias Josue Zapet-Maldonado, Marco Antonio Rivera-Hernandez and Rey Alexander Santos-Montes.

During a recent court hearing, prosecutors told the judge that all eight defendants are being held on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers. The state requested the defendants be held without bail, and the court did not set bail, citing the federal holds.

Prosecutors have said they intend to proceed with the criminal case locally before transferring the suspects to federal custody. This will allow the charges to move through the court process, including potential conviction and sentencing, before any immigration proceedings.

Immigration detainers are requests from federal authorities asking local law enforcement agencies to hold individuals in custody so they can be taken into federal immigration custody upon release.