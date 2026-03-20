A California man was sentenced this week in Iron County to an indeterminate prison term after admitting he attempted to steal a side-by-side off Interstate 15 while under the influence of methamphetamine.

Dale Wesley Morgan, 40, was ordered to serve up to five years in the Utah State Prison after pleading guilty to attempted theft of an operable motor vehicle, a third-degree felony.

Fifth District Judge Matthew L. Bell handed down the sentence March 19, ordering Morgan to begin serving the prison term immediately. The court also imposed concurrent jail sentences on multiple misdemeanor convictions, including drug possession, theft and driving with a measurable controlled substance.

Morgan was originally charged with theft of an operable motor vehicle, a second-degree felony. The charge was reduced as a result of a plea agreement.

At the time of his arrest in Cedar City, Morgan was on felony probation out of California for a prior burglary conviction.

Iron County Attorney Chad Dotson said the case stood out because of Morgan’s prior status.

“He was already on felony probation at the time and still engaged in new criminal conduct,” Dotson said. “Those are factors that change the seriousness of a case and that the court takes into consideration when determining sentencing.”

According to the charging documents filed at the time of the arrest, the incident began Dec. 29, 2025, when dispatch received a report of a man attempting to steal a side-by-side near Exit 95 on I-15.

The caller reported that the suspect, later identified as Morgan, had loaded the vehicle into a white box truck and fled southbound on the interstate. The victim followed the truck to Exit 88, where Morgan allegedly asked him not to contact law enforcement.

Troopers later located the vehicle near mile marker 83 and conducted a traffic stop.

When police began interacting with Morgan officers said he showed signs consistent with drug use, including profuse sweating and facial tremors. He admitted he had used methamphetamine the day before.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found drug paraphernalia and a THC vape pen. A passenger also admitted to possessing methamphetamine, which she had concealed on her person.

Morgan later admitted to police he intended to take the side-by-side and keep it from the owner.

At the time of the arrest, authorities found out Morgan was on probation for a prior burglary conviction out of California leading them to request no bail be issued.

In addition to the prison sentence, Morgan was ordered to pay fines totaling $1,443, with restitution to be determined.