By Regan Hunsaker, SUU Athletics

CEDAR CITY, Utah – Southern Utah is set to welcome California Baptist to the new Kathryn Berg Field this weekend for a three-game series. The Thunderbirds enter the matchup at 14-16 on the season, marking one of the best starts in program history. The Lancers come in at 22-10 overall, including a 4-2 mark in true road games. Both teams currently rank among the top two in RPI within the Western Athletic Conference.

The Thunderbirds are coming off a strong 3-1 showing at the Loyola Marymount Tournament last weekend, where they swept a pair of games against Portland State and split two contests with the host Lions. Southern Utah has played just two home games so far this season, opening Kathryn Berg Field with a doubleheader sweep of Weber State.

This year’s 14-16 start is the program’s best since 2012, when the Thunderbirds won 17 of their first 30 games. California Baptist, under new leadership this season, has gotten off to an explosive start and currently sits at No. 89 in the latest College Softball RPI rankings.

Coach Don Don Williams Said

“I’m very proud of the way this team has gotten better every week and has grown more competitive every weekend. We’ve had one of the best starts in program history while facing strong competition in a very challenging preseason. After spending most of the preseason on the road with only two home games, we’re really excited to open conference play this weekend right here at home on our brand new field against CBU.”

Southern Utah

The Thunderbirds’ offense continues to be driven by a consistent group at the top of the lineup. Arianna Ramirez leads the way with a .326 average, totaling 31 hits and a .379 on-base percentage while adding 13 RBIs. Taralyn Ollison has been just as steady, hitting .324 with a team-high 33 hits, including seven doubles and two triples, while scoring 16 runs. McKenzy Becerra remains the primary power bat for the T-Birds, pacing the team with five home runs and 19 RBIs while posting a .511 slugging percentage. Michaella Salvatierra has continued to create opportunities offensively, scoring 16 runs and staying perfect on the basepaths at 9-for-9 in stolen bases, while Alayah Toscano has chipped in 11 RBIs and provided timely production throughout the lineup. Additional depth has come from Kassidy Munoz and Savannah Lira , who have combined for 20 RBIs and helped round out a balanced offensive attack.

In the circle, the Thunderbirds have relied on a core group to handle the majority of innings this season. Hannah Duncan , who earned WAC Pitcher of the Week honors on Monday, has led the staff with 63.0 innings pitched across 17 appearances and nine starts, striking out 48 while recording four complete games and a conference-leading three saves. Avery Nielson has been a key contributor as well, leading the team with five wins while adding two saves over 47.1 innings of work. Riley Nielson and Delaney Baker have both played significant roles in the rotation, combining for over 73 innings pitched and 39 strikeouts. As a staff, the Thunderbirds will look to continue developing consistency and momentum in the circle as they head into the upcoming stretch.

Across the Diamond

California Baptist

California Baptist’s offense is led by a strong and balanced group at the top of the lineup, highlighted by Kenzie Farrier-Pilon and Makayla Medellin. Farrier-Pilon is hitting a team-best .372 while anchoring the lineup with consistency, totaling 35 hits and a .511 slugging percentage. Medellin provides the power threat, batting .333 with a team-high eight home runs and 32 RBI while posting an impressive 1.045 OPS. Malachy Russell-Millen has also been a major contributor, delivering a 1.174 OPS with four home runs and a .661 slugging percentage, showing both power and the ability to get on base at a high clip. Matti Severns adds another reliable presence, hitting .320 with 31 hits and serving as a key table-setter with 21 stolen bases in 23 attempts.

The depth of the lineup continues with steady production from players like Ashlee Annett and Sydney Peterson, who have combined for 40 RBI while consistently putting the ball in play. Madalyn Martin and Brooklyn Bassett add extra power in the middle of the order, each contributing multiple extra-base hits and home run production. In the circle, Miranda De Nava has been the staff ace, logging 91.0 innings with a 3.00 ERA and 81 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .231 batting average. She is supported by Emily Darwin, who owns a 3.36 ERA across 56.1 innings, and Annika Hollingsworth, who has added depth with five wins and 19 strikeouts. Together, the pitching staff has combined for a 3.24 ERA and held opponents to a .250 average, complementing a well-rounded offensive attack.

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