By Jase Thomas, Harmony Public Involvement

Iron County, Utah – Vision Iron County (VIC), a local volunteer organization dedicated to improving Outdoor Recreation and Open Spaces in Iron County, is hosting a public listening session to get feedback from rural residents of Iron County about future outdoor recreation improvements. The session will be held for all South Iron County residents on March 26, from 5:30 to 7:30 at the New Harmony Library, at 34 S 2900 E, New Harmony, UT.

One of VIC’s focus groups, Parks, Recreation and Open Space, is dedicated to working with smaller, rural communities and reporting to Iron County officials the wants, needs and desires pertaining to Outdoor Recreation and Open Spaces.

The listening session is open to public. Come make your voice heard and provide feedback about the future of Outdoor Recreation and Open Spaces in Iron County. You can also fill out the survey linked below. If you have any other questions, call our hotline at 435-531- 1358.

Vision Iron County Survey