Vision Iron County (VIC), a local volunteer organization dedicated to  improving Outdoor Recreation and Open Spaces in Iron County, is hosting a public listening  session to get feedback from rural residents of Iron County about future outdoor recreation  improvements. The session will be held for all South Iron County residents on March 26, from 5:30 to 7:30 at the New Harmony Library, at 34 S 2900 E, New Harmony, UT. 

One of VIC’s focus groups, Parks, Recreation and Open Space, is dedicated to working with  smaller, rural communities and reporting to Iron County officials the wants, needs and  desires pertaining to Outdoor Recreation and Open Spaces. 

The listening session is open to public. Come make your voice heard and provide feedback about the future of Outdoor Recreation and Open Spaces in Iron County. You can also fill  out the survey linked below. If you have any other questions, call our hotline at 435-531- 1358. 

Vision Iron County Survey 

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Public Listening Session to be Held March 26 at New Harmony Public Library1 min read

By Jase Thomas, Harmony Public Involvement

Iron County, Utah – Vision Iron County (VIC), a local volunteer organization dedicated to  improving Outdoor Recreation and Open Spaces in Iron County, is hosting a public listening  session to get feedback from rural residents of Iron County about future outdoor recreation  improvements. The session will be held for all South Iron County residents on March 26, from 5:30 to 7:30 at the New Harmony Library, at 34 S 2900 E, New Harmony, UT. 

One of VIC’s focus groups, Parks, Recreation and Open Space, is dedicated to working with  smaller, rural communities and reporting to Iron County officials the wants, needs and  desires pertaining to Outdoor Recreation and Open Spaces. 

The listening session is open to public. Come make your voice heard and provide feedback about the future of Outdoor Recreation and Open Spaces in Iron County. You can also fill  out the survey linked below. If you have any other questions, call our hotline at 435-531- 1358. 

Vision Iron County Survey 

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