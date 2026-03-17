CEDAR CITY, Utah — Southern Utah University (SUU) invites the community to celebrate its storied history and promising future during the annual Founders Week, March 23–28. This year’s celebration blends tradition with student-centered activities, highlighting SUU’s commitment to community impact and meaningful relationships.

“The story of our founding is a constant reminder of the precious value of higher education,” said Ron Cardon, Assistant VP, Alumni & Community Relations. “Founders Week allows us to salute our rich past while fueling the upward momentum that defines the SUU experience today. It’s about more than history, it’s about the enduring spirit of service and determination that continues to empower our students.”

The week features a diverse lineup of events designed to engage students, alumni, and the Cedar City community:

Monday, March 23: Thor’s Present Pursuit, Founders Floats, C You on the Trail

The celebration kicks off at the Carter Carillon, followed by “Founders Floats with President Benson” at 11:30 a.m. on the Library Quad. Later, at 5 p.m., the community is invited to “C you on the Trail” at the iconic C Trail.

Tuesday, March 24: Seeking the Wildest West Lecture

At 11:30 a.m. in the Gilbert Great Hall of the Hunter Alumni Center, Dr. Brenden W. Rensink will deliver the annual Howard R. Driggs Memorial Lecture, entitled, “Seeking the Wildest West: Histories of Wilderness Experiences and Challenges To Their Future.” The Howard R. Driggs Memorial Lecture began in 2009 and has featured numerous speakers presenting on various topics. The lecture is also a significant part of Eccles A.P.E.X, SUU’s premier weekly lecture series with speakers and presenters invited from all areas of the world.This lecture reflects SUU’s commitment to academic quality and providing students with access to the right knowledge and resources.

Wednesday, March 25: Lunch on the Main & Film Screening

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., “Lunch on the Main” at Old Main offers food and stories from SUU’s resourceful origins. At 6 p.m., Bristlecone Hall will host a screening and Q&A of “Utah in the 70s,” highlighting regional history and community impact.

Thursday, March 26: High 5’s & Fries and Fitness with the Founders

The Student Alumni Association will host “High 5’s & Fries” at noon in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Rotunda. The day concludes with a high-energy workout at “Fitness with the Founders” at 7 p.m. in the Sorenson Physical Education Building.

Friday, March 27: Back Up The Mountain & Trivia

At 1 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Living Room, the campus will gather for a screening of the docudrama Back Up The Mountain. This film illustrates the pragmatic culture of the university’s founders and their willingness to overcome obstacles.

Saturday, March 28: SUU Day of Service

To conclude the week, the SUU Day of Service begins at 10 a.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom. The day is an opportunity for students, faculty, and staff to make a meaningful impact by participating in service projects across campus and the local community.

For a full schedule of events and locations, please visit suu.edu/founders/

About Southern Utah University

Southern Utah University is a caring campus community where students realize their potential through personalized mentorship from people dedicated to help them soar. Offering a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs, SUU provides hands-on, career-focused learning to prepare students for the future. Located in the world’s best backyard, SUU’s safe and vibrant campus offers a welcoming atmosphere where everyone feels supported and inspired by both the natural beauty and a strong sense of community. Whether on campus or online, SUU provides an education that is competitively priced and highly valued, giving students the skills and confidence to thrive in any professional setting. This is where students soar.