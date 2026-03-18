Southern Utah has now accounted for 21 MPSF weekly awards this season, with seven different gymnasts receiving conference accolades. The Flippin’ Birds are hosting the conference championship meet this Saturday, March 21, in the America First Event Center at 6:00 p.m. MT.

Head Coach Scotty Bauman Said

“Niya has been incredibly consistent for us from start to finish. Winning this award seven times in one season speaks to the level she competes at every week. She brings a calm confidence to every routine and delivers in big moments. We’re proud of what she’s accomplished and excited for what’s ahead as we move into the championship this weekend.”

Randolph delivered another exceptional all-around performance in the Flippin’ Birds’ regular-season finale on the road at Boise State. The Las Vegas native captured the all-around title with a 39.375 while also earning a first-place finish on floor exercise.

She posted a meet-high 9.925 on floor and added a 9.875 on bars, a 9.825 on beam, and a 9.750 on vault. Randolph’s steady production across all four events highlighted her consistency and versatility, continuing a dominant stretch as she leads Southern Utah into the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championship.

With seven weekly honors this season alone and 17 in her career, Randolph continues to set the standard for excellence in the conference and remains a key force for the Flippin’ Birds as postseason competition begins.

MPSF Championships

Don’t miss a moment as the Flippin’ Birds pursue a fourth straight conference title! Help us pack the America First Event Center by buying your tickets today! The meet will begin at 6:00 p.m. MT on Saturday, March 21, and will be broadcast on overnght.com. Live scores will be available through virti.us. Visit tbirdtickets.com to reserve your seats!

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