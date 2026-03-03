CEDAR CITY – Hosting in-state and future Pac-12 rival Utah State, the SUU gymnastics team fell 196.875-195.725 Monday night.

Rylee Miller put together a career night for the Flippin’ Birds, setting new personal bests on bars (9.875) and beam (9.900).

Emma Nipper also delivered on beam, earning a career-high score of 9.925.

First rotation – vault

The Thunderbirds began the night on vault, totaling a score of 48.900. Mackenzie Kelly started with a 9.650 before Elliot Bringhurst earned a 9.850. Kayla Pardue was next with a score of 9.825, which Niya Randolph complemented with a 9.800. Vinciane Le Pen (9.525) and Sage Paladino (9.775) then finished out the first rotation.

Second rotation – bars

SUU then moved to bars, totaling a 49.125. Alex Routsis led off with a strong 9.850, and Mia Hampton then added a 9.800 score. Randolph was next with a 9.825 before Rylee Miller posted a career-best 9.875. After a fall, Ariel Collum scored a 9.775 to finish on bars.

Third rotation – beam

The Flippin’ Birds were on the beam for the third rotation, receiving a score of 48.425. After a fall on the opening routine from Randolph (9.225), Mia Hampton would follow with a 9.700. Emma Nipper was next, totaling a career-high mark of 9.925, which Miller followed with her own career-best 9.900. Elliot Bringhurst rounded out the scoring with a 9.675.

Final rotation – floor

SUU ended the meet on the floor, earning a total score of 49.275. Hampton started with a 9.875 before Miller earned a 9.725. Alyssa Fernandez was next up, notching a 9.775 before Carilia Martinez brought the energy with a 9.875. Berlin Hall’s 9.900 and Randolph’s 9.850 finished things off on a positive note for the T-birds.

In the end, the early struggles and multiple falls were too much to overcome for Southern Utah, as Utah State totaled its third-highest score in team history in a 196.875-195.725 win.

Up next

Southern Utah returns to action for its final regular-season meet on Friday, March 6, in Cedar City against Big Ten member Washington.

First touch set for 6:30 p.m. and the meet can be seen via the Overnght streaming platform.

