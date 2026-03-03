By Shauna Lund, Iron County School District

The Board of Education approved proposed boundary changes for six elementary schools beginning the fall of 2026. Boundary adjustments for two middle schools and two high schools were also approved beginning in the fall of 2027.

Superintendent Dr. Lance Hatch said the school district followed the state requirements for boundary adjustments. The district announced its intent to adjust boundaries in the fall of 2025. Input from parents was sought through a comment form, town halls at two locations, a public hearing on Feb. 17 and several public comment periods during regular board meetings.

Additionally, board members said they received emails and questions from their constituents. The final step was approval from the Board. The adjustments were adopted unanimously.

Hatch said families affected by the boundary changes have 30 days to submit a request to stay at their current schools. District administrators will consider those on March 31 and notify families by mid-April. A special variance request form is accessible on the boundary study page on the district website.

Parents will need to provide transportation for students attending school outside of their assigned boundaries.

Variance requests for secondary students impacted by the boundary change do not need to be submitted this year as the changes do not go into effect until the 2027-28 school year.

Parents can view their boundary school by inputting their home address on the interactive map at https://bit.ly/newICSDboundaries.

Kindergarten priority registration now open

Kindergarten priority registration kicks off on March 1 and continues through April 2.

Children who are 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 may register for the 2026-27 school year. Parents are encouraged to complete the online registration at https://tinyurl.com/ICSDKReg26ENG and plan to attend one of the in-person registrations scheduled at each of the schools. In-person registrations will be held as follows:

South Elementary, Monday, March 16, 12:30-3 p.m.

East Elementary, Tuesday, March 17, 12:30-3 p.m.

Enoch Elementary, Thursday, March 26, 12:30-3 p.m.

Iron Springs Elementary, Monday, March 30, 12:30-3 p.m.

North Elementary, Wednesday, April 1, 12:30-3 p.m.

Three Peaks Elementary, Thursday, April 2, 12:30-3 p.m.

Fiddlers Elementary, Tuesday, March 24, 12:30-3 p.m.

Escalante Valley Elementary, Thursday, March 27, 9-11 a.m.

Parowan Elementary, Tuesday, March 31, 12-2 p.m.

At the in-person registration, staff will give a K Readiness Assessment, screen hearing and vision, verify registration and teachers will be available to meet with students. Spanish translation will be available at those times as well.

Kindergarten options include full day, embedded half-day and half-day (if enough students register).