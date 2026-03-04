By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

On Friday, February 27, 2026, the iconic “Fort Cedar” historical marker, along with an impressive 35-ton solid iron ore rock, was carefully relocated 850 feet from its original location. This remarkable move was accomplished by Schmidt Construction with the support of dedicated Cedar City employees.

Relocating the monument and iron ore rock was no small task. The project required extensive planning, heavy industrial equipment, a specialized crane, skilled machine operators, and expert engineering. We extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who worked diligently to make this historic move possible.

Fort Cedar’s story dates back to November 1851, when thirty-five men from Parowan settled Cedar City. To survive their first winter, they built a temporary encampment using wagon boxes and sagebrush walls. By 1853, a fort measuring 100 rods square was constructed on this site. Its walls stood nine feet high, three feet thick at the base, and enclosed 63 acres of land. Inside the fort, 120 city lots were laid out, and pioneers lived here from 1851 to 1855.

Originally formed by a ring of wagons, Fort Cedar later became a permanent structure and was established as an iron-working settlement along the north bank of Coal Creek. The monument once stood at the southwest corner of the fort, near the historic John D. Lee Gate, before being moved to its third and final home along the scenic Fort Cedar Railroad Trail, originally known as the Coal Creek Trail.

Historical markers like this one are placed not only to honor and preserve our pioneer heritage, but also to educate and inspire all who visit, highlighting the determination, ingenuity, and accomplishments of early settlers.

The Daughters of Utah Pioneers, a nonprofit organization dedicated to historical and educational service, proudly maintains 16 markers throughout Iron County, Utah. Their mission is to honor the men, women, and children who founded Utah by preserving historic landmarks and teaching future generations lessons of faith, courage, fortitude, and patriotism.

A pioneer is someone who does what has never been done before, creating new paths, breaking new ground, and paving the way for generations to follow.