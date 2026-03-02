Utahns are invited to celebrate Red Cross Month by volunteering, donating blood, learning lifesaving skills and supporting Red Cross Giving Day on March 25.

By Keith Paul, American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region

SALT LAKE CITY (March 1, 2026) — This March, the American Red Cross of Utah is recognizing Red Cross Month by honoring the volunteers, donors, staff members and community partners who make its lifesaving mission possible in Utah. From helping families after home fires to supporting military families, collecting lifesaving blood and teaching critical safety skills, these Utahns help the Red Cross deliver care and support every day.

Every contribution matters, and Red Cross Month is a meaningful time to get involved by volunteering, giving blood, making a financial donation or learning lifesaving skills. As the Red Cross responds to disasters, supports military families and works to keep communities prepared, Utahns can help make a difference for neighbors in need.

Red Cross Month has been observed since 1943, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national proclamation recognizing those who support the work of the American Red Cross. Every U.S. president since Roosevelt has continued the tradition, recognizing the people who carry out the Red Cross mission in communities nationwide.

“When disasters strike, our volunteers respond, providing support to families and neighbors in need,” said Heidi Ruster, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region. “The support of our volunteers, donors and partners helps people prepare for emergencies and recover after disasters.”

Donate Blood During Red Cross Month

Severe winter storms across the U.S. this year have forced the cancellation of more than 750 blood drives, resulting in over 20,000 uncollected blood donations. In response, the Red Cross of Utah is urging residents to give blood during Red Cross Month to help strengthen the national blood supply.

Visit redcross.org/GiveBlood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a donation appointment in March. To provide donors with valuable health insights, the Red Cross of Utah is also offering free A1C screening for blood donors throughout March. This screening can help identify diabetes and prediabetes at no cost. Donors who give blood between March 1-31, 2026, will receive a $15 Amazon gift card by email. See RedCrossBlood.org/March for details.

Red Cross Giving Day is March 25

The 12th annual Red Cross Giving Day will take place March 25, 2026. Financial donations help provide shelter, meals, relief supplies, health care, emotional support and financial assistance to people affected by disasters. Learn more at redcross.org/givingday.

Beyond disaster response, the Red Cross equips communities with lifesaving CPR, first aid and preparedness training, helping to build stronger, more resilient neighborhoods. The Red Cross also supports military families through emergency communication services, financial assistance and other critical resources during deployments and homecomings.

Volunteer Opportunities

The Red Cross offers a wide range of volunteer opportunities to support its humanitarian mission. In Utah and across the country, volunteers respond to disasters, assist with blood drives, support military families and provide guidance to help communities prepare for and recover from emergencies. Visit redcross.org/volunteer for more information about volunteer opportunities.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.