CEDAR CITY, Utah — Southern Utah University (SUU) has been recognized as a national leader in digital education, ranking #3 in the country and #1 among all Utah universities for its online course offerings. This prestigious ranking, released by OnlineU, highlights SUU’s commitment to providing high-quality, accessible, and affordable education to students regardless of their geographic location.

The annual rankings evaluate institutions across the United States that offer comprehensive online programs, focusing on key metrics including tuition affordability, student access, and enrollment growth among online learners

“Being recognized as the most affordable online institution in Utah and third in the nation reflects SUU’s long-standing commitment to access and student-centered design,” said Tad Brinkerhoff, Associate Vice President of Graduate and Online Programs at SUU. “Our goal is to ensure that students can pursue a high-quality education in ways that fit their lives, without affordability becoming a barrier. These rankings signal a meaningful shift in how students choose to access their education – affordability paired with flexibility is no longer optional; it is central to how we design our online pathways.”

The recognition comes amid a period of historic growth for SUU’s remote campus. Recent data shows a significant surge in online-only student enrollment, mirroring a national trend where learners are increasingly prioritizing institutions that offer the balance of rigorous academics and personal flexibility.

For many students, the ability to balance a full-time career or family life with a degree program is the deciding factor in pursuing higher education.

Jay Gordon, an alumnus of SUU’s MAcc/MBA online program, shared the impact his graduate program had in his career. “When contemplating various programs, the return on investment was a significant consideration for me,” said Gordon. “Even before completing my degree, I experienced promotions and salary increases directly attributed to my graduate studies, showcasing the added value I brought to the table.”

About SUU Graduate & Online

In its 128 year history as Utah’s first experiment in distance education, Southern Utah University’s Graduate and Online Department continues its pioneering legacy by offering to students across the globe affordable and flexible college degrees: 15 master’s, 16 bachelor’s, and 2 associates. This includes several master’s degrees that can be finished in 12 months, and one of the most affordable bachelor’s degrees in the nation: Speedway | Bachelor of General Studies. SUU Grad and Online’s combination of affordability, flexibility, and vast student success programs provide an extraordinary education, anytime, anywhere.