New blizzard-related disruptions are slowing efforts to rebuild the blood supply, making donations in Utah especially important to help hospitals meet patient needs nationwide.

By Keith Paul, American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 23, 2026) — Winter storms continue to disrupt blood collection across the country, and a major blizzard in the Northeast has forced additional American Red Cross blood drive cancellations, further hampering efforts to rebuild the nation’s blood supply after a severe shortage. Blood drives in Utah have not been impacted by the latest storm, making donations collected here especially important for patients in Utah and across the country.

Type O positive and type O negative donors are especially needed now. The blood shortage has left some areas with only a one-day supply of these critical blood types. O positive is the most commonly transfused blood type and is compatible with 85% of the population. O negative is the universal blood type and is critical in emergencies when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type.

Northeast Blizzard Causes Additional Blood Drive Cancellations

A powerful blizzard hit the Northeast on Monday, bringing more than a foot of snow to parts of the region, shutting down rail and bus service in some areas and canceling thousands of flights. As the storm moved across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, blizzard conditions forced the cancellation of more than 60 Red Cross blood drives from Washington, D.C., to Maine, resulting in thousands of additional blood and platelet donations going uncollected.

These new cancellations add to a growing shortfall. Earlier this month, severe winter weather had already canceled nearly 750 Red Cross blood drives since the start of the year, leaving more than 20,000 blood and platelet donations uncollected and worsening an ongoing national blood shortage. Those losses have made it harder to restore stable blood inventories nationwide.

“The impact of winter weather continues to be felt across the country, and these new cancellations in the Northeast are adding more strain to an already fragile blood supply,” said Heidi Ruster, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region. “Donations made in Utah are helping support patients here at home and in communities affected by these disruptions, especially as hospitals continue to need O positive and O negative blood.”

Patient Care at Risk

Shortfalls in blood and platelet donations caused by winter storms continue to strain the national blood supply, increasing the risk of delays in patient care. Hospitals rely on a stable blood inventory for emergency treatment, surgeries, cancer care and chronic medical conditions that require transfusions. When supplies run low, it becomes harder to ensure blood is available when and where it is needed most.

How to Donate

Blood donation appointments are available through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting redcross.org/GiveBlood or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All who come to give blood by Feb. 28, 2026, will receive a $20 e-gift card. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Heart.

The American Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood supply, supporting more than 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers. Locally, nearly 45 hospitals in Utah depend on Red Cross donations to help meet patient needs. To maintain adequate supplies, the Red Cross must collect about 12,500 blood donations and 3,000 platelet donations every day.

