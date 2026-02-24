As we approach the final two weeks of the legislative session, each day many bills are moving quickly and schedules are packed tighter than ever. Despite the hectic pace, this week’s snowfall offered a much-needed moment of calm. After a notably dry winter, seeing Utah blanketed with fresh snow felt like a small but important victory, and a reminder of how essential a strong snowpack is for our state’s water supply and overall well-being.

One issue coming into sharper focus this week is kratom, a substance that’s become increasingly visible in Utah in recent years. We’re continuing our work on S.B. 45, Kratom Adjustments, as the conversation evolves around how kratom products are being used and the types of formulations appearing in stores. Utah is ahead of the curve, having put regulations in place already, but now new, highly concentrated kratom products are showing up in gas stations and convenience stores. This shift has taken the debate beyond simple labeling requirements and into broader questions about public health.

Kratom is often marketed as a “natural” and harmless supplement, but today’s products can look very different from traditional kratom leaf. The focus of S.B. 45 is a compound called 7-OH, which is now being found in drinks, gummies, and concentrated extracts. While 7-OH occurs naturally in tiny amounts, many of these newer products feature enhanced or synthetic versions that are up to 20 times stronger than morphine, acting more like powerful opioids than a mild herbal supplement. Federal health officials have raised alarms after seeing upticks in addiction, seizures, and withdrawal linked to these concentrated forms.

Given these concerns, we’ve taken a closer look at how kratom is sold in Utah and who can access the more potent products. The revised S.B. 45 aims for a balanced solution, putting reasonable guardrails in place instead of banning kratom outright. Sales would be limited to tobacco specialty shops that already check IDs and are subject to stricter oversight, and prohibited in gas stations. The bill also raises the purchase age from 18 to 21 and requires products to be kept behind the counter, making it harder for teens to access higher-risk items.

At its core, S.B. 45 clearly defines which kratom products are allowed in Utah. Adults will still have access to pure kratom leaf, as they always have, but products containing concentrated or synthetic 7-OH would be prohibited, reflecting concerns shared by health officials nationwide. The goal is to prevent the most dangerous versions from reaching the market while preserving access to natural, regulated kratom.

This bill also separates out provisions from S.B. 48, another initiative I’m working on, which addresses the risks posed by 7-OH and related alkaloids. By tackling these substances directly and comprehensively, we’re aiming to safeguard the health of our community.