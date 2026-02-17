Head Coach Scotty Bauman Said

“Going on the road against a talented team like the Oregon State Beavers and putting together our most complete meet of the season says a lot about this group. We competed with confidence, we stayed composed when things weren’t perfect, and we kept building momentum all night. To post season highs on three events and come away with a win at this point in the year is a big step forward for our team.”

Meet Recap

Bars (49.225)

Southern Utah opened the meet on the uneven bars, showing off a deep field and earning a season high. Junior Alex Routsis set the tone with a 9.775 routine. Sophomore Mia Hampton followed with a beautiful set for a 9.850. Freshman Ariel Collum continued rolling with another huge routine that scored a 9.875. Junior Maria Ferguson just missed on her release move, scoring an 8.250. Junior Niya Randolph started off her all-around night with a solid 9.875 on bars. Junior Rylee Miller competed for the second time this week on bars, capping the event with a massive 9.850 to give SUU a 49.225 and a slight lead after the opening rotation.

Vault (49.075)

The Thunderbirds carried their energy to the vault for some high-flying routines. Junior Mackenzie Kelly led off with a clean vault and solid stick, earning a 9.850. Junior Elliot Bringhurst added amplitude and distance to her vault, scoring an impressive 9.825. Senior Kayla Pardue followed her with a 9.825. Randolph tallied an incredible 9.850 before Berlin Hall was next in the lineup with an explosive vault and confident finish, scoring a 9.725. Sophomore Sage Paladino made her vault debut in the anchor position, scoring a 9.700. The Flippin’ Birds moved into the third rotation with a running total of 98.300.

Floor (49.450)

Southern Utah headed to the floor, where they have been solid all season long, for the third rotation and scored a season-high and top-five score in program history. Hampton opened with expressive performance quality and clean passes for a 9.900. Miller followed with a 9.825 in the second spot. Alyssa Fernandez jumped back into the lineup and delivered a high-energy routine, earning a score of 9.825. Carilia Martinez showcased her personality and rhythm throughout her routine, posting a new career high of 9.900. Hall was next elevating the momentum late in the lineup with a powerful and confident set, scoring a career-high 9.900. Randolph anchored the rotation with explosive tumbling and composed landings, matching the top score of the event with a 9.925. The Thunderbirds carried a total of 147.750 into the final rotation.

Beam (49.075)

Southern Utah wrapped up the meet on balance beam, its top-ranked rotation so far this season. Randolph led off with a calm, confident routine, earning a 9.850. Hampton matched her energy and took it up a notch, earning a 9.900. Bringhurst followed with a rare stumble, scoring a 9.250. Miller added a critical 9.825 in the fourth slot. Sophomore Emma Nipper put together a poised routine, controlling her tempo to earn a 9.750. Ferguson wrapped up the meet for Southern Utah, recording a 9.750. The Flippin’ Birds closed the meet with a final team total of 196.875 to earn the road win.

Next Up

The Flippin’ Birds will take on the University of Utah on Friday, February 20, in Salt Lake City. The meet will begin at 7:00 p.m. MT, and fans can watch it live on ESPN+. Live stats are available on virti.us.

