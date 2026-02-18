By Brooke Heath, Southern Utah University

Southern Utah University, through its Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games department, will host next week’s Utah 3A State Basketball tournament.

SUU will host the Utah High School Activities Association 3A State Boys’-and-Girls’ Basketball Championships from Feb. 19 – 21, with all games taking place inside the America First Event Center. The championship games are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 21, with the girls’ championship scheduled to be played at 5 p.m. and the boys’ championship game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

“We are thrilled to welcome the state to Cedar City and Southern Utah University for the UHSAA 3A State Basketball tournament,” said Jon Oglesby, Executive Director of the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games. “It is a privilege to welcome student-athletes, coaches, and communities from around the state to our beautiful community and campus. We wish all of the participants and fans a great experience while they are here.”

Fans are encouraged to park in Lots 2, 10, 11, 12, and 14 for the event, which are designated for free parking on campus. Fans are also encouraged to enter the America First Event Center through the west doors of the arena, or through the east arena entrance connected to the Sharwan Smith Student Center. Please note that SUU’s clear bag policy will be in place for the state tournament.

Tickets are available for the event at https://gofan.co/app/school/UHSAA. Fans are encouraged to pre-buy tickets through the UHSAA’s online ticket provider prior to arriving at the venue.

Brackets, online programs, and other information on the UHSAA 3A State Basketball Tournaments can be found at https://uhsaa.org/tournaments/.

Southern Utah University and the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games would like to thank Visit Cedar City/Brian Head, Safari Hospitality, Wittwer Hospitality, and Café Sabor for supporting the hosting of high school sporting events on the SUU campus.

For more information on the Utah High School Activities Association, visit UHSAA.org. For more information on the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games, visit UtahSummerGames.org.