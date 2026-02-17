By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

A Beryl man was arrested this week after authorities say he entered a woman’s home while she was sleeping and struck her before leaving the residence.

Clarance Butchereit-Ortega, 43, was arrested Feb. 9 at approximately 12:57 p.m. on charges of burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony, and sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor.

According to charging documents, deputies responded to a report of an assault in Beryl. The victim told police that a man she knew as “Clarance,” who lives about a mile north of her residence and goes by the nickname “Animal,” walked into her home while she was asleep on her couch.

The victim said she had left her front door and a window open earlier in the day because of the weather before lying down on her couch for a nap.

She was asleep with her face turned toward the cushions when she was awakened by someone striking her on the buttocks. When she looked up, she said she saw the suspect standing over her.

She reported she got up and struck him in the face and attempted to punch him, but he blocked her attempts. She yelled for him to leave and not return.

The suspect left through the front door but stopped and directed a derogatory remark at her and accused her of calling police on his friend, before leaving the property. The victim admitted to police she threw rocks at him until he left.

The victim said she had known the suspect for several months but that they did not get along. She said there were no-trespassing signs posted and a closed gate on the property and that he did not have permission to enter her home, the affidavit stated.

Police identified the suspect as Butchereit-Ortega based on prior contact and the victim’s description. They went to his residence in Beryl, where they observed a white two-door Ford F-150 matching the vehicle described.

Butchereit-Ortega allegedly told police he had gone to the residence earlier to check on the victim and others who had been there and later returned to ask for gas.

He said he knocked on the door and denied entering the home or assaulting her. He reported the victim yelled at him and began throwing rocks.

Butchereit-Ortegaw was booked into the Iron County Correctional Facility.