By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

A Beryl man was arrested Friday following a reported shots-fired call that led to multiple felony firearm charges and additional drug and weapon offenses.

Blaine Jones, 38, was arrested Feb. 6 at approximately 6:58 p.m. and booked into the Iron County Correctional Facility on 10 counts of felony discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated assault and three counts of prohibited dangerous weapon conduct, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in 5th District Court.

He was also charged with possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, operating a vehicle without insurance and expired vehicle registration.

According to the charging documents, Iron County Sheriff’s deputies responded at approximately 7 p.m. to a 911 call reporting shots fired in Beryl.

Upon arrival, a deputy observed a vehicle matching the suspect’s fleeing the area and conducted a traffic stop. Jones was identified as the driver. A rifle was reportedly observed in plain view inside the vehicle.

During a pat-down search, deputies said they located a pistol magazine in Jones’ front left pants pocket and noted he was wearing a shoulder holster under his left arm. They also allegedly found a methamphetamine pipe, a small clear bag containing a crystalline substance resembling methamphetamine and a loaded marijuana pipe.

Court documents allege Jones discharged “multiple (10) rounds from a firearm” toward a female victim while “yelling erratically.”

Dispatch reported that while the 911 call remained open, Jones continued “to talk and yell at himself,” according to the affidavit.

While in custody, deputies described Jones as speaking rapidly, jumping between topics and moving quickly. The arresting deputy noted in the affidavit that such behavior is “often present with those under the influence of a stimulant type drug.”

Authorities determined Jones was impaired and incapable of safely operating a vehicle. While being read DUI admonitions, Jones was allegedly falling asleep, nodding off and slurring his speech. He refused to submit to a chemical test, and a search warrant was obtained for a blood draw at Cedar City Hospital, the affidavit stated.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence, where officers reportedly located bullet holes consistent with the shooting reported on the 911 call.

A records check later showed the vehicle did not have registration or insurance and that Jones’ driver’s license was suspended.

Police asked that Jones be held without bail noting they believed he would be a danger to himself and others.