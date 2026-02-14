The agreement provides Southern Utah Athletics with access to BSN SPORTS’ industry-leading inventory, streamlined ordering systems, and dedicated service support, ensuring Thunderbirds are consistently equipped with top-tier performance apparel and equipment.

“We’re proud to help adidas deepen their relationship with all Southern Utah athletes, coaches and fans,” said Ray Buck, Vice President of BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select. “The Thunderbirds have both a strong tradition and clear vision for the future and we’re ready to help further elevate their programs with the best possible apparel, equipment and support.”

The partnership marks another step forward for Southern Utah Athletics as the department continues to invest in the student-athlete experience and the future of Thunderbirds Athletics.

About adidas

adidas is a global designer and developer of athletic and lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories with the mission to be the best sports brand in the world. As an innovation and design leader, adidas engineers the best in high-performance products to make athletes better, faster, and stronger, and creates a range of classic and fresh lifestyle and high-fashion lines.

About BSN SPORTS

BSN SPORTS is a leading distributor and manufacturer of sporting goods apparel and equipment that serves more than 1,100 collegiate partners nationwide. With a focus on game-changing partnerships, one of the widest selections of private and leading brands, and a one-stop-shop model, BSN SPORTS has helped elevate team sports participation for more than 150,000 teams and organizations nationally at all levels of competition since 1972. For more information, visit BSNSPORTS.com.

About SUU Athletics

Southern Utah University Athletics is home to 15 NCAA Division I teams. SUU Athletics supports the University’s educational mission by fostering leadership, personal growth, and academic excellence. Committed to integrity and community engagement, we prepare student-athletes for success both on and off the field. SUU Athletics is more than competition – it’s a transformative part of the Thunderbird experience.

