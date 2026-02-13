“When a family calls for help, we can respond because donors make the work possible,” said Heidi Ruster, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region. “Their support helps keep volunteers trained and equipped so we can get there quickly, meet urgent needs and help families start to recover.”

Support Making a Difference Nationwide and in Utah

Across the country, the American Red Cross has helped families after major disasters, including wildfires in California, flooding in Alaska and tornadoes in the Midwest. Volunteers have provided shelter, meals and emotional support. The Red Cross also responds to home fires, which often increase during colder months, and in 2025, provided more than $130 million in financial assistance nationwide to help families rebuild.

In Utah, Red Cross volunteers made a strong impact in 2025. They responded to over 150 home fires and assisted more than 725 people, installed nearly 2,000 free smoke alarms and shared fire safety information in the community. Utah volunteers also supported active-duty military families, organized thousands of blood drives and deployed nationwide to help communities devastated by disasters.

A Decade of Support from Leidos

Leidos, a company that builds and operates technology systems for the defense, aviation and health care industries, has partnered with the Red Cross for more than 10 years. As a major corporate supporter, Leidos has focused on disaster relief efforts and hosting blood drives. Their philanthropic work also includes partnering with community organizations to deliver critical services and create opportunities for those in need.

“We’re grateful to Leidos for their partnership and support of the Red Cross,” Ruster said. “Families depend on the Red Cross when disasters strike, and partners like Leidos help us provide relief to communities impacted by emergencies.”

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.