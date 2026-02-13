“Some of my best memories are from my time at SUU, especially with the SUU Softball team,” said Kadi Houts (Henderson). “What stands out most about that season was our mindset. We truly played for one another.”

The Thunderbirds entered the 2014 season as a gritty, resilient group, finishing the year with a 25–29 overall record and a strong 10–6 mark in Big Sky play. Adversity was a constant companion throughout the season, but when the conference tournament arrived, Southern Utah, the No. 3 seed, found its rhythm at exactly the right time.

“Our team faced a great deal of adversity throughout the year, but as we entered the conference tournament, we came together in a way that changed everything,” Houts said. “We bonded, trusted each other, and competed with a shared purpose.”

SUU opened the double-elimination tournament by knocking off Sacramento State, then delivered a statement performance with a shutout win over tournament favorite and host Idaho State to reach the championship round without a loss. The Bengals responded with a 7–2 win earlier that Saturday to force a decisive winner-take-all finale for the Big Sky crown.

Southern Utah struck first in the final when Kylee Wolf sparked the offense, setting up Henderson’s two-run home run in the opening inning. Idaho State answered with power of its own, but the Thunderbirds never wavered. After the Bengals tied the game late, Wolf again ignited the offense with a leadoff double in the seventh inning. Henderson followed with a go-ahead, two-run blast, her second home run of the game, swinging the momentum firmly back to SUU. Lyndsey Healey added an insurance run, and the Thunderbird defense closed the door to secure an 8–5 victory and the Big Sky title.

“Winning the championship was a reflection of the hard work and resilience we built long before the tournament began,” Henderson said. “It’s an experience that’s hard to put into words and remains one of the most meaningful moments of my athletic career.”

Henderson capped a dominant weekend by earning tournament MVP honors after driving in nine runs and blasting five home runs. Wolf hit .583 with three long balls, while Healey, Sara Park, and the Thunderbird pitching staff delivered timely performances throughout the run. Katie Greenberg anchored the staff in the circle, earning two wins and posting a 1.79 ERA over 15.2 innings.

Bringing home the trophy meant more than the box score.

“Bringing SUU its first Big Sky Conference Tournament Championship was a dream come true for all of us,” Henderson said. “Earning the opportunity to compete at the NCAA Tournament and represent SUU at UCLA was incredibly special.”

Southern Utah advanced to the NCAA Regional Tournament for the first time since 2007, traveling to Los Angeles to face a formidable field that included No. 3 UCLA, Long Beach State, and No. 20 Notre Dame. For many on the roster, the moment was surreal.

“Many of us grew up watching UCLA play,” Henderson said. “To step onto that stage alongside them while representing our school was something we had dreamed about since we were little girls.”

As the current season unfolds and familiar Big Sky opponents reappear on the schedule, the legacy of the 2014 team continues to resonate within the program.

“I believe our 2014 championship showed what SUU Softball is capable of, even when the odds are stacked against us,” Henderson said. “I hope that season continues to inspire future SUU teams to aim beyond the conference tournament and strive for postseason success at the NCAA regionals.”

More than a decade later, that championship run remains a defining moment in Southern Utah softball history, a lasting reminder of what belief, resilience, and playing for one another can achieve.

On Deck

The Thunderbirds will be back on the road next weekend at the San Diego Softball Tournament. Southern Utah will take on Omaha, Boise State, and the host team, the University of San Diego, in the three-day tournament. Games begin on Friday, February 13, at 12:30 p.m. MT. All stats will be available on suutbirds.com.

Home Opener

Make sure to plan on joining us at the new Kathryn Berg Field for our home opener and ribbon cutting on Sunday, March 1, at 11:45 a.m. The Thunderbirds will open the new all-turf field with a ribbon-cutting and doubleheader against future Big Sky opponent Weber State. Tickets are on sale now for the event at tbirdtickets.com

Follow Us

Stay up to date on the Thunderbird Softball team by following @SUUSoftball on Twitter and Instagram, and liking the Southern Utah softball page on Facebook.

