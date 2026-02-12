By Neal Smith, Cedar City Rotary Club

The Cedar City Rotary Club has announced a project to repair and update the war memorials in Veterans Park in time for America’s 250th celebration. All five memorials are in need of some repairs.

The World War I memorial was relocated from the Cedar City Cemetery to Rotary Veterans Park by then Mayor Gerald Sherratt.

A Rotunda and columns were added when the monument was moved to the park. The concrete at the top of the columns is chipping away and needs to be replaced and sealed to prevent this erosion in the future.

The World War II memorial is in need of relatively minor repairs. Along the base of the monuments there is a separation shown by this photo.

Iraq Memorial

The first memorial built in the park has only two issues. The concrete around the flagpole needs replacement and a concrete bench is sinking into the soil. The base also needs to be sealed to prevent deterioration.

Korean Memorial

This memorial also needs to be sealed along the base. In addition, because of water breaching the lighting, cracks have appeared in the image of the Korean Peninsula, which if not repaired could severely damage the memorial.

Viet Nam Memorial

This memorial requires extensive work. Along the rear of the memorial, the top is eroding away. The base holding the bronze image, is also eroding. This is also caused by water breaching the base.

Park Memorial Lighting

As we have mentioned lighting several times, all the lighting in the park will be reworked and upgraded. When completed the lighting will resemble the light level of a full Moon fitting for a memorial. The photo below details the water penetration.

Many weeks have been spent walking the Park, looking carefully for items in need of repair. The final bid, includes a contingency amount is $38,850. Rotary has raised over half of the necessary monies allowing the park renovation to begin immediately.

If you would like to join the Cedar City Rotary Club renovate our Veterans Park or sponsor a specific memorial, you may send your donations to the Cedar City Rotary Foundation a 501©3 at: Venmo @CedarCityRotary OR by mail to PO Box 1401, Cedar City, UT 84721. For more information text Neal Smith at 435 327 1073.

