CORVALLIS, Ore. – Traveling to face future Pac-12 Conference rival Oregon State, the SUU gymnastics team set a new season-high score in a 196.825-196.300 victory Saturday afternoon.

Southern Utah set new season high score totals on floor (49.450), bars (49.225), and vault (49.075) while topping their overall highest score of 196.000 vs. BYU.

Niya Randolph notched a new season-best score in the all-around of 39.500 to claim the title, while Mia Hampton on beam (9.900), Mackenzie Kelly on vault (9.850), and both Carilia Martinez and Berlin Hall on floor (9.900) set new career-high marks.

“Going on the road against a talented team like the Oregon State Beavers and putting together our most complete meet of the season says a lot about this group. We competed with confidence, we stayed composed when things weren’t perfect, and we kept building momentum all night. To post season highs on three events and come away with a win at this point in the year is a big step forward for our team,” SUU head coach Scotty Bauman said postmeet per a school release.

First rotation – bars

The Flippin’ Birds began the event on bars, scoring a season-high 49.225. Alex Routsis began with a solid 9.775 routine, which Mia Hampton then followed with a 9.850. Ariel Collum was next, delivering a 9.875 before a fall by Maria Ferguson registered an 8.250. Niya Randolph picked up her teammate with a 9.875, while Rylee Miller’s 9.850 ended a strong opening rotation.

Second rotation – vault

Southern Utah moved to the vault next, recording a 49.075 score. Mackenzie Kelly started with a 9.850 before Elliot Bringhurst notched a 9.825 score. Kayla Parude then followed with a 9.825 of her own, which was followed by a confident 9.850 from Randolph. Berlin Hall (9.725) and Sage Paladino (9.700) would then round out the rotation for the T-birds.

Third rotation – floor

Floor was up next for Southern Utah, where the entire team dazzled to deliver a 49.450 score, a top-five mark in program history. Hampton began with a 9.900 before Miller and Alyssa Fernandez each added scores of 9.825 to the total. Carilia Martinez was next, earning a career-best 9.900 score, which Hall matched with a career-high 9.900 of her own. Randolph capped the rotation with a season-best mark of 9.925 to finish the strongest rotation of the campaign for the Thunderbirds.

Final rotation – beam

The Flippin’ Birds ended the meet on beam, recording a 49.075 score. Randolph started off with a 9.850 score, which Hampton followed with a career-best 9.900. A fall by Bringhurst earned a 9.250, while Miller then added a solid 9.825. Emma Nipper then stepped in and delivered a 9.750, which Ferguson then matched to end the final rotation.

In the end, the Flippin’ Birds finished with a new season-high score of 196.825 to secure the road victory.

Up next

Southern Utah concludes a three-meet road swing by taking on Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 20.

The matchup between the in-state foes begins at 7 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics.