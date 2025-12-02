Wrapping Up the Interim Process

With our final interim meetings now behind us, I’m proud of the steady, detailed work we’ve done throughout the year to prepare for the upcoming 2026 General Session. Interim is where much of the real governing happens—months of studying issues, reviewing data, meeting with stakeholders, and refining ideas long before any bill reaches the House floor. Throughout the year, our committees dug deep into topics ranging from education and water policy to tax reform, transportation, public safety, and family well-being.

Now that interim has officially wrapped, the Legislature will not convene again until the General Session begins on January 20, 2026. Thanks to this year-long effort, we’re entering the session ready to move meaningful, well-informed legislation that strengthens our communities and supports Utahns across the state. I’m excited for what’s ahead—and grateful for everyone who engaged in the process along the way. As always, I encourage you to stay engaged—whether by attending in person or tuning in at le.utah.gov—and I hope to see you at the Capitol next year.

Redistricting Update

There’s been a lot of confusion around Utah’s redistricting process, so here’s the bottom line: the Legislature is actively appealing Judge Gibson’s ruling. A single unelected judge attempted to take mapmaking authority away from Utah’s elected representatives and imposed a map drawn by outside political operatives with no public input. While her deadlines and delays create challenges for the 2026 election, we are not slowing down or giving up.

Redistricting is a constitutional responsibility of lawmakers who are accountable to voters. When courts take over this process, Utahns lose their voice. We are also pursuing a long-term solution: a proposed constitutional amendment for the 2026 ballot that would safeguard Utah’s lawmaking process and keep decision-making aligned with Utah values.

In the meantime, the Legislature will continue to push back on this ruling and defend the integrity of our system, ensuring that Utahns remain at the center of decisions that affect their elections.

Utah’s Fiscal Discipline Continues to Pay Off

A new report highlights what many of us already know: Utah’s commitment to strong, conservative financial stewardship is working. Our state now ranks 45th in the nation for lowest total debt per person—far below the national average—and we’ve paid down our debt by an impressive 66% since 2021. This didn’t happen by accident. It’s the result of years of disciplined budgeting, living within our means, and planning ahead instead of kicking problems down the road. I’m committed to continuing this approach: protecting your tax dollars, keeping our state financially resilient, and ensuring Utah remains one of the best-run, most fiscally responsible states in the nation.

More Access, Less Burden: Higher Education in Utah

A new report brings great news for Utah families: our state now ranks #1 in the nation for the lowest higher-education cost burden, with college expenses averaging just 27% of median income—far below states like Pennsylvania, where costs exceed 72%. Even better, enrollment in Utah’s public colleges and universities continues to grow, rising 4.2% this year to more than 216,000 students. This is a strong sign that our investments and reforms are working. As your state representative, I’m committed to building on this progress by keeping higher education affordable, accessible, and aligned with the workforce needs that strengthen Utah’s future.

Investing in Recreation and the Outdoors

Utah is making a major investment in our outdoor future, directing $21 million toward 38 new recreation projects across the state. From regional bike parks and trail expansions to campground improvements and land acquisitions, these grants will help strengthen community recreation, boost local economies, and preserve Utah’s incredible natural landscapes. I was proud to help support this funding in the Legislature. These projects aren’t just about making things prettier — they’re long-term investments in quality of life, stewardship, and outdoor opportunity for every Utahn.

Merry Christmas

As we celebrate this Christmas season, I want to share my heartfelt gratitude with each of you. Serving our community is one of the greatest honors of my life, and I’m truly thankful for your trust, your involvement, and your commitment to making our district such a wonderful place to call home. This time of year reminds us of the things that matter most—family, faith, generosity, and the simple joy of gathering with the people we love. I hope your holidays are filled with peace, warmth, and meaningful moments, and that the new year brings health, happiness, and renewed hope to every household. Merry Christmas and happy holidays from my family to yours!