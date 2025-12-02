By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

A Cedar City man charged earlier this year with multiple felony sexual offenses has been ordered back to jail after being arrested on a DUI while on pretrial release.

Manuelito Rodriguez, 24, was arrested May 7 after Cedar City police responded to reports of an assault in progress near the 500 South block of Cross Hollow Road. Investigators allege the incident stemmed from a sexual assault that occurred inside a taxi while Rodriguez and others were leaving a bar.

According to charging documents, the female victim told police Rodriguez repeatedly grabbed her breasts and vagina during the ride, continuing even after she told him to stop.

The alleged assault was captured on taxi surveillance video. Rodriguez told officers he touched the woman but claimed the contact was consensual.

Court records show a physical altercation broke out after the taxi dropped the group off. During the fight, a firearm Rodriguez was carrying fell from his waistband into the street. Rodriguez allegedly admitted he had been armed while intoxicated and had been drinking at the bar earlier that evening.

A preliminary breath test indicated Rodriguez’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.26 percent, more than three times Utah’s legal limit, according to the affidavit.

Rodriguez was charged with two counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse, along with misdemeanor charges for carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence and public intoxication.

Despite the nature of the allegations, Rodriguez was later released from custody under court-ordered pretrial conditions. Those conditions included private probation, alcohol restrictions, electronic monitoring, mandatory substance abuse treatment, and compliance with all laws.

Court records show Rodriguez remained compliant for several months. Probation reports and court filings indicate he participated in treatment, submitted to regular testing, and had no reported violations.

In August, a judge approved the removal of his ankle monitor after defense counsel told the court Rodriguez had remained compliant.

That changed in October.

According to a motion filed by prosecutors, officers were called to Rodriguez’s residence after a report that he was intoxicated inside a vehicle and might drive. Officers found Rodriguez unresponsive and slumped over in the vehicle, with the keys in the ignition and alcohol present.

Prosecutors allege Rodriguez showed signs of impairment and later refused to submit to a chemical test pursuant to a search warrant.

Rodriguez was arrested on new charges for driving under the influence and refusing to submit to testing, violations of his pretrial release conditions prohibiting alcohol use.

During a November hearing, prosecutors moved to revoke Rodriguez’s pretrial release and requested that he be returned to jail. Defense counsel argued for reinstating monitoring in place of incarceration, but the judge granted the state’s motion.

Rodriguez was ordered to report immediately to the Iron County Jail and remain in custody pending further court order. The court warned that failure to report would result in a warrant and loss of credit for time spent out of custody.

The felony sexual abuse and DUI cases all remain pending.