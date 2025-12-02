Historic Downtown Cedar City shimmered to life on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, as thousands gathered for the city’s annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony and opening night of the Holiday Tree Jubilee. The long-standing tradition once again marked the official start of the Christmas season, drawing families, visitors, and community leaders to celebrate together.

Mayor Highlights Community Spirit

Mayor Green welcomed attendees with a message of gratitude and reflection, emphasizing the meaning behind the city’s holiday celebrations.

“This is one of my favorite moments of the year—when we bundle up, gather downtown, and remind ourselves that no matter how busy life gets, there is still magic in this season,” he said. “We gather as friends and neighbors. We look at familiar streets that suddenly sparkle. And for a moment, we remember what this season is really about: peace, hope, kindness, and the joy of being part of a community that truly cares.”

The mayor concluded by thanking residents for their ongoing support and commitment to keeping Cedar City a place of warmth and connection.

Festivities Fill Downtown

This year’s celebration featured expanded attractions that transformed the downtown corridor into a holiday village. Visitors enjoyed a bustling Christmas Market filled with artisan vendors, carriage rides, children’s crafts, and a Live Nativity presented by the Cedar Area Inter-Faith community outside the historic Old Rock Church.

Adding to the excitement, families lined up at Santa’s Stables—complete with a real live reindeer—sponsored by ERA Realty.

Santa Arrives in Style

Despite a few technical difficulties, the arrival of Santa Claus became one of the evening’s most memorable moments. SUU Aviation, working in partnership with the Cedar City Police Department, safely delivered the Jolly Old Elf to the event, where he helped “light the downtown” to the cheers of children and parents gathered below.

Holiday Tree Jubilee Opens to Thousands

A short walk away at Festival Hall, the Holiday Tree Jubilee opened its doors for its eighth year. Featuring more than 60 decorated trees donated by local families and businesses, the event draws an estimated 9,000–10,000 visitors annually.

Founder Laura Albrecht expressed appreciation for the community’s generosity and the volunteers who help make the fundraiser possible.

“The annual event has grown so much, I now have a board that helps make this a huge success,” Albrecht said. “There are two main reasons for the Jubilee of Trees—bringing the community together and helping those in need.”

Proceeds benefit several local programs, including Iron County Care and Share, the Cedar City Police Department’s Shop with a Cop initiative, Iron County School District homeless teens, and local families needing assistance during the holiday season.

An Evening of Music, Dance, and Celebration

The lighting ceremony featured an hour-long program filled with performances from professional dancers, a dancing violinist, Fiddlers Elementary students, and Iron County Royalty Sydney Rasmussen, who delivered a moving lineup of holiday favorites. Emcees Ben Batty and Laura Albrecht kept the crowd engaged throughout the show.

The event coordinators want to thank the more than 100 volunteers who contributed to planning and executing the event, which concluded with a brilliant fireworks display sponsored by the Iron County Visitor Center.

As the final sparks of fireworks faded over downtown, attendees agreed the evening lived up to its theme: “Where the Magic Begins.”

“There is no better place to kick off the holiday season than Cedar City,” Batty said. “The kids’ faces holding their lighted wands to the sky—truly believing—brings a tear to my eye. Downtown Cedar City truly is where the magic begins.”

With music in the air, lights glowing across the historic district, and Santa safely delivered to his post, Cedar City once again ushered in the season with joy, unity, and unmistakable holiday magic.