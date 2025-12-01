CEDAR CITY, Utah (December 1, 2025) – The Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games has opened registration for the 2026 Program Year. This special 40th anniversary presentation of the Games, presented by Leavitt Group and Auto-Owners Insurance, offers a blend of longstanding sports as well as growing new events.

Athletes and teams can register online at utahsummergames.org.

“We are already so excited for what we believe will be a historic season in our 2026 program year,” said Jon Oglesby , Executive Director of the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games. “It will be wonderful to welcome the entire state, as well as an increasing number of participants from other states, to experience a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Utah Summer Games. We invite everyone to enjoy the recognition of our proud past while writing their own tale in our exciting future.”

The 2026 calendar features only one new event, Rugby, but will also include the second year of new sports like 7-on-7 Football and Girls’ Flag Football. More details on the 2026 schedule can be found here.

In addition to competition entry, registering for the Games also provides access to the LHM USG Opening Ceremony, presented by State Bank of Southern Utah, on Friday, June 5. The ‘KSL 5 TV Block Party’ will take place immediately before the Opening Ceremony.

The department will remain partnered with SportReach, a leading event registration software company, to manage registrations for LHM USG events. SportReach is the official registration platform of the ‘National Congress of State Games’, of which LHM USG is a member.

