Dear Friends and Neighbors,

As 2025 comes to a close, I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve you in the Utah Legislature. This year has been full of thoughtful work, important decisions, and meaningful progress on issues that impact every Utah family. From the careful preparation during Interim Meetings to defending our constitutional processes and advancing fiscally responsible policies, it’s been an honor to represent our communities. Here’s a quick look at some of the key highlights:

Wrapping Up Interim Meetings: Our Committees spent the year preparing for the 2026 General Session, studying issues from education and water policy to tax reform, energy, transportation, public safety, and family well-being. The Legislature won’t convene again until January 20, 2026, but the groundwork we’ve laid ensures we’re ready to pass meaningful legislation.

Redistricting Update: We are appealing Judge Gibson’s ruling that attempted to take mapmaking authority from Utah’s elected representatives. Redistricting is a constitutional responsibility of lawmakers accountable to voters. We’re also pursuing a long-term solution—a proposed constitutional amendment for the 2026 ballot to protect Utah’s lawmaking process.

Fiscal Responsibility: Utah ranks 45th nationally in total debt per person and has paid down 66% of the state’s debt since 2021. Our disciplined budgeting and financial stewardship keep Utah strong and resilient, protecting taxpayer dollars while supporting essential projects and services.

Higher Education: Utah families continue to benefit from affordable higher education, with costs averaging just 27% of median income—lowest in the nation. Enrollment in public colleges and universities is up 4.2%, showing the success of our investments and reforms.

Investing in Recreation: The Legislature directed $21 million toward 38 outdoor recreation projects, from trail expansions to campground improvements, strengthening communities and preserving Utah’s natural beauty for future generations.

As we enjoy this Holiday Season, I want to thank you for your trust, your engagement, and your commitment to our community. Your involvement—whether attending meetings, providing feedback, or simply staying informed—helps make Utah stronger and more vibrant. I encourage you to stay connected, attend sessions in person, or watch them online at le.utah.gov, and I hope to see you at the Capitol next year.

From my family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Here’s to a bright and hopeful 2026!

With gratitude,

Carl Albrecht

Utah House of Representatives

District 70