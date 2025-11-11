Future plans to expand with a second store on the north side of town

From Mike Dale, For Iron County Today

(Cedar City, UT) — Smith’s Food & Drug has announced plans to build a new Smith’s Marketplace in Cedar City, Utah. The 123,000-square-foot multi-department store located at 1247 South Main Street will offer a wide range of products and services, including full-service grocery, pharmacy, apparel, fuel and household goods.

The $50 million investment will anchor an 18-acre retail development. Upon completion, anticipated in early 2027, the existing Smith’s Food & Drug store at 633 South Main Street in Cedar City, which opened in 1996, will close, and all employees will have the opportunity to transfer to the new Marketplace.

The new Marketplace is a key part of Smith’s broader strategic plan to serve the growing Cedar City community. Negotiations are already underway to build a second store located off Minersville Hwy and Old Hwy 91, further contributing to a significant multi-million-dollar investment in full-line grocery services and hundreds of employment opportunities located near where people live and shop.

“We’re excited to bring a Marketplace to Cedar City to better meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Kenny Kimball, president of Smith’s Food & Drug. “This new store, and our plans for a future store, reflect our long-term commitment to anticipate and deliver expanded services, greater convenience, and an overall exceptional shopping experience to the Cedar City community.”

