By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

An Iron County man was arrested Tuesday after investigators say he provided alcohol and marijuana products to two juveniles multiple times.

Ross Allen Valo, 60, was booked into the Iron County Jail on two first-degree felony counts of distributing a controlled substance; two third-degree felony counts of child endangerment; and misdemeanor charges related to furnishing alcohol to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to charging documents filed in support of the arrest, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office opened the investigation in June after receiving a report involving a male and a female juvenile.

During interviews conducted at the Iron County Children’s Justice Center, both teens described being given alcohol and marijuana products at Valo’s residence.

“The female juvenile stated that Valo had given her alcohol and marijuana (THC) and another unidentified substance,” the affidavit states. The male juvenile “disclosed that Valo had provided alcohol and offered him marijuana (THC).”

Following his arrest, Valo was advised of his Miranda rights and chose to speak with investigators.

In that interview, he allegedly admitted to giving the juveniles alcohol and THC gummies on multiple occasions.

“Valo stated that he provided beer, wine and vodka to the juveniles on more than one occasion,” court documents state, adding that he also acknowledged sharing THC gummies with both teens. “Valo did this knowing that both individuals were under the age of 18.”

Utah court records show no prior criminal history for Valo beyond traffic violations.