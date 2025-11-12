By Tyler Brown, STATE BANK OF SOUTHERN UTAH

Many high school graduates enter adulthood without the financial skills needed to navigate today’s digital economy. To help families build those skills early, State Bank of Southern Utah has launched the SBSU Kids App, a first-of-its-kind offering from a financial institution in Southern Utah. The SBSU Kids App is available free of charge to all residents of Central and Southern Utah, regardless of whether they bank with State Bank.

Designed for children and teens ages 5–17, the SBSU Kids App is a fun, interactive tool that helps families teach essential money management skills through hands-on experience. The app allows parents to assign custom chores, track completion, and reward kids with weekly earnings. Children can then use their funds to spend, save, donate to local nonprofits, or even invest in stocks, all within a secure, parent-guided environment. Each child receives a personalized prepaid Visa® card, and the app includes an educational platform to reinforce financial concepts in a practical, engaging way.

“The SBSU Kids App is a game changer for parents,” said Cordelle Morris, CMO at State Bank of Southern Utah. “My children love having their own debit cards. Instead of begging for treats every time we stop at a store, our conversations have turned into ways of earning, budgeting, and spending wisely.”

What sets the SBSU Kids App apart is its emphasis on real-life financial experiences. With parents acting as a safety net, kids learn to manage money responsibly and building habits that will serve them well into adulthood.

“As Southern Utah’s community bank, we’re proud to offer this new resource to families across the region,” said Trevor Andersen, CEO of State Bank of Southern Utah. “By investing in the financial literacy of our children, we’re investing in the future of our communities and economy.”

The SBSU Kids App is available in the Apple and Google Play stores. Simply search for “SBSU Kids.” For more information, visit sbsu.com/state-bank-kids-app.

About State Bank of Southern Utah

Since 1957, State Bank of Southern Utah has focused on serving local communities with personalized banking. Founded by leaders who believed in local decision-making, we continue to support individuals and businesses across Central and Southern Utah. Visit any of our 17 branches and experience the difference of true community banking. Visit sbsu.com to learn more.

This State Bank of Southern Utah Kids program is provided through BusyKid and marketed by State Bank of Southern Utah, Member FDIC. The BusyKid Visa® Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®,N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Card can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.