A former high school teacher was ordered to serve 10 years to life in the Utah State Prison on Wednesday after admitting he attempted to meet with someone he believed was a 13-year-old for sex.

Derek Lange, 35, was originally charged with multiple felonies, including attempted rape of a child, a first-degree felony; enticing a minor for sexual activity, a second-degree felony; and five third-degree felony counts related to enticement and dealing in materials harmful to a minor.

He later pleaded guilty to attempted rape of a child, a first-degree felony as part of a negotiated plea agreement, and the remaining counts were dismissed.

According to court records, the case began during an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children operation in March. Investigators posing as a 13-year-old communicated with Lange over several days, during which he agreed to travel to Cedar City to meet the minor.

When he arrived, officers found the back of his van arranged with bedding and other items, including condoms, indicating the vehicle had been prepared for a sexual encounter. He was arrested at the scene.

During the Iron County investigation, detectives also uncovered additional online conversations from the same time period involving a separate undercover investigator based in Utah County. That related case is being prosecuted separately in 4th District Court.

During sentencing, 5th District Judge Matthew L. Bell said the behavior did not occur in a single exchange. He pointed to the Utah County case, saying Lange had already acknowledged those conversations as part of the same pattern.

“This was not a fleeting aberration,” Bell said. “You took actions that went well beyond improper online conversation. That kind of dark conversation is poison to the soul. You have children. You worked with children. This is especially concerning and underscores the risks posed.”

Iron County Attorney Chad Dotson argued for a 10-to-life sentence, describing the case as deliberate and planned. Dotson said Lange spent weeks communicating online with who he believed was a 13-year-old and arranged to meet in Cedar City.

“While there was no actual child harmed, the defendant’s actions reveal a mindset that poses an inexcusable threat to children,” Dotson said. “He crossed every line society has drawn to protect its most vulnerable members.”

Defense attorney Brad Henderson asked the court to consider a lower minimum sentence allowed by statute, emphasizing Lange’s cooperation, immediate admissions and participation in addiction and recovery programs while jailed.

“At no time did I hear, ‘Can they prove it?’” Henderson said. “It was, ‘I’m an addict. I need help. How do I get that?’”

Henderson also noted Lange has already begun treatment coursework and argued that motivation should be preserved as he enters the state prison system.

Lange read a prepared statement apologizing to his ex-wife and four children.

“I know my behavior has caused many people immense harm,” Lange said, becoming emotional. “I felt immense remorse for the way I’ve turned the world upside down for my family. I am eager to do the work ahead of me in prison. I couldn’t get it right outside of prison on my own.”

Lange’s father also addressed the court, saying he and his wife do not condone their son’s actions but will remain involved as he undergoes treatment in prison. He told the court the family intends to support him during incarceration and when he is eventually released.

Bell agreed to the 10-to-life term, saying the conduct “still warrants a significant prison sentence” due to the ongoing risks of Lange’s behavior.

The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole will determine if and when Lange may be released. Bell recommended Lange receive credit for time served and access to treatment programming while incarcerated.

Lange was remanded to the Utah Department of Corrections to begin immediately serving his sentence.

In a statement to Iron County Today following the hearing, Iron County Attorney Chad Dotson said:

“I hope this potential life sentence sends a clear message: Iron County will not tolerate those who prey on children, whether online or in our communities.

Derek Lange, a former high school teacher and coach, spent weeks grooming his intended victim, confessed to similar chats with other minors, and drove through the night—leaving his own children unattended—to act on his depraved intent.

This outcome was only made possible by the tireless work of the Cedar City Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Their proactive sting operations and swift action prevented harm and secured justice. We thank them for their vigilance and for standing as the frontline defense for Utah’s kids.

Let this sentence deter every would-be predator: we are watching, we will prosecute, and you will be held accountable.”