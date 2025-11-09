From the Cedar City Historic Preservation Commission, For Iron County Today

Cedar City is celebrating 174 years of history and adventure with a big birthday bash on Tuesday, Nov. 11. This year’s birthday party promises to be a spectacular opening to the countdown to the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America in July, 2026.

“We’re excited to honor and celebrate our city, the pioneers who founded modern day Cedar City, our Native American ancestors whose land we grace, and the brave men and women who have fought to protect this land,” says Cedar City Councilman R. Scott Phillips. Admission to all birthday party events are free, and everyone is invited!

The party kicks off at 5 p.m. in the Heritage Theater lobby with family games, puzzles, fun, laughter, and prizes to the winners of a city trivia game.

A live performance with story-telling, drama, film clips and music begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Heritage Theater. The city’s story will be told in music and story by some of Cedar City’s most beloved entertainers. All artists are donating their talents free of charge as a birthday gift to the city known as the “City of Volunteers.” Among the many performers, story tellers and narrators are included the Cedar City Community Band under the direction of Steve Shirts, the Master Singers, Marlo Ihler, Michael Bahr, John D’Antonio, Wyatt Ihler, SUU President Mindy Benson, SUU History Professor Ryan Paul, SUU Music Professor Andrew Briggs, and Emcee Phillips.

Tribute to the Nung’wa, Pioneers, Farmers, Educators and Athletes

Iron County is celebrating 174 years since the first pioneer settlement, but its fascinating history goes back to the Nung’wu (Southern Paiute) Tribe, the earliest known inhabitants of Iron County, followed by early Spanish explorers, mountain men, pioneers, farmers and ranchers. The audience will be transformed back in time through music, drama, story-tellers, and an old-time radio show.

They’ll hear the stories of the visionaries who convinced the 1897 Utah State Legislature to fund the establishment of the Branch Agricultural College in Southern Utah, and hear from SUU President Mindy Benson about the college’s remarkable transformation and growth to what is now Southern Utah University, with one of the best reputations for excellent learning in the state.

SUU leaders envisioned a place where Utah athletes could gather to perform, and the Utah Summer Games was born. Cedar City still attracts thousands of young athletes from all over Utah every year to perform in a growing number of popular events.

They will relive the 1987 excitement when Cedar City was thrust into the international spotlight as a sold-out crowd and ESPN TV audience watched the goodwill tour of the world famous USSR Gymnastics team perform alongside Iron County gymnasts to a sold-out SUU Centrum Arena Center crowd and an ESPN TV sports broadcast.

Cedar City became a popular spot for filmmakers beginning in 1924 with filming of “Deadwood Coach” with Hollywood’s most popular cowboy, Tom Mix, followed by other Hollywood favorites highlighted in a film clip presented by SUU History Professor Ryan Paul.

A musical tribute to the tourist industry and the agriculture and ranching communities will be part of the evening, as the story is retold of the arrival by U.S. President Warren G. Harding announcing the beginning of tourism in Iron County, with selected members of The Master Singers adding a musical touch to the departure of President Harding as he left Cedar City after having visited Zion National Park.

Zion Trails Old Radio Program and Patriotic Celebration

Imagine yourself gathered around the radio and listening to an old-time radio program series sponsored by Southern Utah Power Company, stories of of courage and heroism, of privation and sacrifice taken from the unwritten history of early residents’ struggle to conquer the West. Listen to the dramatic recounting of the adventures of the little colony which settled in Parowan in January of 1851 to develop an iron industry. They soon ventured further to explore the banks of the Little Muddy, now known as Coal Creek.

The dramatic re-enactment of the pioneer settlement of Iron County will be followed by a patriotic celebration of stories and songs accompanied by the community musicians and choirs to kick off the approach to the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in July of 2026, followed by servings of birthday cake to the audience.