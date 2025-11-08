CEDAR CITY, Utah (Nov. 5, 2025) – The Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games (LHM USG), an outreach department of Southern Utah University, released their tentative schedule of events for the upcoming calendar year.

This 2026 schedule celebrates the 40th anniversary of the “Games” with a slew of thrilling events starting on March 20 and wrapping up Aug. 22. Among these activities are classic sporting events with legacies cemented at the first LHM USG in 1986, as well as exciting recent additions with promise to become the next Cedar City staple. Perhaps most noteworthy, though, is the highly anticipated LHM USG Opening Ceremony, presented by State Bank of Southern Utah, on June 5.

As always, the opening ceremony will offer a running of the LHM USG torch, live performances, and one of the most impressive summer firework shows in the state. The June 5 festivity is preceded by the annual block party, presented by KSL 5 TV, which brings the LHM USG community together for outdoor afternoon fun before the action-packed night.

In addition, there will be a number of special events in honor of the 40th anniversary that will be announced in the coming weeks.

Heavy Hitters

Drawing significant participation, the girls’ fastpitch softball and youth soccer tournaments highlight the remainder of a crowded opening ceremony weekend. Other LHM USG heavy hitters include high school basketball in the final weekend of May, and baseball during the second weekend of June.

May 28-30 — Basketball – High School

June 4-6 — Softball – Girls Fastpitch

June 4-6 — Soccer – Youth

June 11-13 — Baseball

Classics

A small collection of LHM USG sports will celebrate their 40th anniversary as well, after being included in the last 39 iterations of the “Games.” Among these events, archery, swimming, horseshoes, and track-and-field have stood the test of time and earned their status as classics.

June 3-6 — Swimming

June 5-6 — Horseshoes

June 11-13 — Track and Field

June 19-21 — Archery

Rising Stars

While the schedule includes several long-time returning sports, it also features an intriguing group of newer sports. The “Games” will add an inaugural rugby 7’s tournament to the extensive list of options for participants, and they’ll host a second year of LHM USG football and girls’ flag football, presented by the Las Vegas Raiders.

June 8-9 — Football – 7-on-7

June 15-16 — Football – Girls Flag

June 19-20 — Rugby

2026 Registration

With the 2026 schedule released, registration is just around the corner. Starting on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, team and individual athlete registration will be available at utahsummergames.org.

###

About Southern Utah University

Southern Utah University is a caring campus community where students realize their potential through personalized mentorship from people dedicated to help them soar. Offering a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs, SUU provides hands-on, career-focused learning to prepare students for the future. Located in the world’s best backyard, SUU’s safe and vibrant campus offers a welcoming atmosphere where everyone feels supported and inspired by both the natural beauty and a strong sense of community. Whether on campus or online, SUU provides an education that is competitively priced and highly valued, giving students the skills and confidence to thrive in any professional setting. This is where students soar.

About the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games

The Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games is one of the premier sporting competitions in the State of Utah. The Olympic style sports-festival has been conducted at SUU since 1986. The SUU outreach department focuses on three goals – 1) providing educational outreach and opportunity, particularly at Southern Utah University; 2) promoting economic development through sports tourism in Cedar City, Iron County, and the state of Utah; and 3) encouraging lifelong healthy lifestyles and healthy communities.