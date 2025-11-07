Hosted by High Voltage BBQ, Patriot Alliance Outdoors, and Chapter 49-4 of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association® (CVMA® UT 49-4), the gathering aims to bring the community together to recognize the sacrifices made by America’s veterans and their families. The program will feature free food from the High Voltage BBQ food truck and a raffle/drawings conducted by Patriot Alliance Outdoors.

“Veterans Day is about more than remembrance — it’s about connection,” said Ron Macintosh of Patriot Alliance Outdoors. “We’re proud to see our community stand together to honor those who’ve worn the uniform and defended our freedoms.”

Proceeds from the raffle/drawings will support Patriot Alliance Outdoors’ mission to take veterans and first responders on guided hunts. Members of CVMA® UT 49-4 will also be on-site to share information about their ongoing work supporting veterans and their families across Southern Utah.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. — until food runs out

Location: Sportsman’s Warehouse (parking lot), 889 S Main St, Cedar City, Utah

Admission: Free (Veterans eat free)

For more information, to volunteer, or to donate, please contact Ron Macintosh at 435-463-0268 or [email protected].

About Patriot Alliance Outdoors

Patriot Alliance Outdoors provides outdoor opportunities—including guided hunts—for veterans and first responders, fostering community, resilience, and healing in the outdoors.

About CVMA® Chapter 49-4

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association® Chapter 49-4 is a 501(c)(19) nonprofit serving Southern Utah, dedicated to supporting local veterans and their families through assistance, advocacy, and community events.

About High Voltage BBQ

High Voltage BBQ is a local food truck known for high-quality, crowd-pleasing barbecue and for supporting community and veteran-focused events.