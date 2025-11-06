By Staff Writer, Iron County Today

Indianapolis – Katelyn Green of Cedar City, daughter of Mike and Emily Green, finished second in the nation today in the Employment Skills competition at the 98th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis. She was Utah’s representative after winning the state title on March 13, 2025.

The National FFA Employment Skills event is designed to mirror what real employers look for. Students prepare a professional resume and cover letter, complete a job application, sit for a formal interview and then perform a workplace style practicums such as networking or phone skills, all in front of judges drawn from business and agricultural careers. It is one of FFA’s leadership development events that helps members get job ready for the agriculture and food industries.

This week more than 70,000 FFA members and guests filled downtown Indianapolis for the convention, which is the largest annual student gathering in the city. Utah’s delegation joined teams from across the country for four days of contests, workshops, service and sessions.

Green advanced through preliminary rounds and into the finals, where 46 states had competitors. When the national awards were read during today’s session, she was announced as the national runner up. That placement puts her at the very top tier of FFA members nationwide and marks one of Utah FFA’s strongest showings at nationals in recent years. National FFA has been announcing award winners throughout the week during convention sessions.

Although Green is widely known locally for her culinary achievements and for running her own small bakery business while in high school, those same skills of presentation, professionalism and service translated directly to FFA’s employment contest. She graduated from Cedar High School and Southwest Technical College with a culinary arts and baking and pastry certificate and has completed high level culinary internships in both Utah and the Philippines.

Green said the contest felt like a real interview day. She explained that she prepared several versions of her resume, practiced timed responses and tried to show judges that students from southern Utah can compete with anyone. She also credited her parents for helping her travel to competitions and her local agriculture and CTE teachers for pushing her to do both culinary and FFA.

Utah FFA leaders noted that the Employment Skills contest is one of the most practical events students can enter because it gives them a resume, an interview experience and feedback from professionals that they can use immediately at home, in college or in the workforce. The state association highlighted the March 13 state win earlier this year and said it was proud to see Utah on the national stage again.

For Iron County and Cedar City schools, the award is another reminder of how local students are using programs at Cedar High, Southwest Tech and FFA to reach national levels of achievement. Green’s family said they hope her finish will encourage younger students to join FFA and to see leadership events as one more way to open doors.