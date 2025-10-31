From Jennifer Plecki, Dixie National Forest U.S. Department of Agriculture



CEDAR CITY, Utah, Oct. 30, 2025— Dixie National Forest is planning prescribed fire operations starting this November, pending all required approvals. We estimate this work to continue throughout the fall and winter of 2025, and into the spring of 2026, as weather conditions allow. We use prescribed fires to help reduce overgrown and dead and down vegetation to help mitigate risk to local communities, infrastructure, and natural resources from

wildfires.

Prescribed fires planned for the area include:

Broadcast Burn Projects

Cedar City Ranger District (Kane, Iron and Garfield Counties)

Duck Creek Aspen – 194 acres

Henrie Knolls – 500 acres

Ikes Valley – 500 acres

Powell Ranger District (Kane and Garfield Counties)

Mud Springs – 1,000 acres

Flake Mountain – 1,350 acres

Escalante Ranger District (Garfield County)

Upper Valley – 1,000 acres

Ranch Creek – 500 acres

Pretty Tree – 500 acres

Whip Up Bench – 1,000 acres

Pile Burn Projects

Pine Valley Ranger District (Washington & Iron Counties)

Grass Valley – 202 acres

Pine Valley – 100 acres

Cedar City Ranger District (Kane, Iron & Garfield Counties)

Duck Creek – 10 acres

Henrie Knolls – 500 acres

Ikes Valley – 500 acres

Markagaunt – 200 acres

Powell Ranger District (Garfield & Kane Counties)

Left Fork – 2 acres

Escalante Ranger District (Garfield County)

Upper Valley – 317 acres

Escalante MWS – 164 acres

Mitchell – 16 acres

Mud Lake – 36 acres

Ranch Creek – 375 acres

Iron Draw – 20 acres

Sink Holes – 32 acres

Pockets – 95 acres

Clayton – 16 acres

Widstoe – 74 acres

These areas may be closed to the public for several days for public safety. Watch for warning signs along roads near all prescribed fire areas before and during burns.

Residents may experience smoke during the prescribed burns. For more detailed information about air quality, go to AirNow online or download the app. When driving, slow down and turn on your headlights when you encounter smoke on the road.

We will evaluate weather conditions in the hours before a burn begins. If conditions warrant, scheduled prescribed fire activities may be canceled.

Stay informed about the scheduled prescribed fires through the forest website, social media channels, and InciWeb, the interagency incident information system. We will notify county emergency management officials when burning begins.

