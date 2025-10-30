By Georgia Johnson, For Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Cedar High School senior Elena Roundy has been named one of ten national recipients of the Samsung American Legion Scholarship, earning a $10,000 award for undergraduate study. Roundy was selected as one of two national scholars representing the Western Region, alongside Aubrey Moore of Washington.

The Samsung American Legion Scholarship is among the nation’s most competitive youth leadership awards, recognizing high school students who are direct descendants of wartime veterans and who demonstrate exceptional academic performance, leadership, and community service. This year, the American Legion awarded more than $251,000 in scholarships to 101 Boys State and Girls State delegates nationwide.

Roundy attended the 79th annual Utah Girls State this past summer at Weber State University, where hundreds of students from across Utah gathered to learn about government and civic engagement. During the program, Roundy was elected as one of Utah’s two Girls Nation Senators, earning the opportunity to represent Utah in Washington, D.C., at American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation.

Reflecting on the experience, Roundy described Girls State as “life-changing.”

“Girls State gave me a deeper appreciation for American traditions, our democratic institutions, and respectful civic dialogue,” she said. “It gave us confidence to use our voices and the space to engage in civil conversations about the issues our generation is facing.”

At Girls Nation, Roundy joined other state delegates in presenting legislation, meeting with federal lawmakers, and visiting historic sites in the nation’s capital. She will also return to Utah Girls State next summer to help lead the program alongside the elected Governor and Attorney General.

The Samsung American Legion Scholarship was established in 1996 by Samsung Electronics to honor U.S. veterans who served during wartime. Since then, it has awarded millions of dollars in scholarships to the descendants of those who served, empowering future generations of civic leaders.

Roundy will be recognized as a National Samsung Scholar at The American Legion’s 2026 Washington Conference, scheduled for February 28–March 4 in Washington, D.C.

“I’m deeply grateful to the American Legion and Auxiliary for their support and for the example of the veterans whose service continues to inspire programs like this,” Roundy said. “This scholarship will help me pursue my education and continue giving back through public service.”

Roundy also expressed appreciation to Cedar City American Legion and Auxiliary Post 74 and all the local sponsors who helped make her Girls State experience possible.

Young women interested in learning more about Utah Girls State are invited to meet Elena and other past participants at the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 74 Open High Tea on Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Cedar City Library (303 N. 100 E., East Room).

An RSVP to Georgia Johnson at 435-704-6654 is requested, and a $10 donation supporting Girls State 2026 would be appreciated.

“Girls State and programs like it help young people find their voice and believe that we really can make a difference,” Roundy said. “I hope more Utah students take the chance to be part of it.”