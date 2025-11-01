Main Street Bridge Project Update

City Manager Dan Jessen provided an update on the Main Street Bridge project, noting its readiness to go out to bid pending the federal government reopening. The design incorporates a pedestrian ramp and a sidewalk on the west side, addressing public concerns. The city intends to eventually combine Main Street into one access point, although budget limitations prevent wrapping up all improvements within the current project scope. Sidewalks on either side of Main Street will be completed in a future project. The original bridge structure was changed to a box culvert design, which will be cheaper and safer from icing. The goal is to begin construction this winter, using 2019 funds.

Action Agenda

Amendments to the Parowan Fee Schedule

The council discussed and ultimately approved amendments to the Parowan fee schedule. These amendments included:

Open Space Valuation: Establishing acreage values for different zoning areas to determine “in lieu” fees for open space dedication in new subdivisions. Values ranged from $57,000 per acre in A1, R1A, and R1 zones to $18,000 per acre in R3 zones. A provision was included allowing developers to provide their own land appraisals if they dispute the city’s values.

Building Permit Fees: Adopting a building permit fee schedule to allow the city to resume its own building inspections.

Short-Term Rental License Fees: Formally adopting short-term rental license fees.

A discussion arose regarding cemetery fees on Fridays, which were included in the weekend rate. The explanation was due to public works scheduling and overtime costs. It was also decided to reduce the number of free water turn on/off services to two, after which a $25 fee would be imposed.

Airport FBO Award

The council discussed awarding the Parowan City Airport fixed-based operator (FBO) RFP to either Wellspring Aviation, Boulder City group, or Parowan Aviation. The council voted to award the FBO to the Boulder City group.

Water Recharge Project Diversion Structure Contract

The council approved awarding the contract for the diversion structure portion of the Water Recharge Project to JP Excavating. Their bid was $1,628,769, significantly lower than other bids. A challenge exists as the project is underfunded by $500,000 to $600,000, requiring the city, Parowan Pumpers, and the reservoir company to contribute additional funds. While Councilman Burton highlighted the positive impact of the project and the lower channel, concerns about potential ponding during construction were noted. The project aims to build a grouted riprap transition structure upstream.

Work Agenda

Parowan City Art Center Development

Steve Decker and Marta Mitchell presented a proposal for an art venue, seeking the council’s support to pursue the project further. Options included locations near the fairgrounds, the visitor center, property north of the airport runway as well as property up the canyon. The proposed facility would include both a gallery and a studio for various art forms. The presenters emphasized that this was not a funding request, but rather a request to gauge support and prevent other projects from being designated to the proposed land for the venue. There was discussion about the benefits of a permanent location for the arts program, which currently utilizes various temporary locations. The committee will pursue options for this venue.

Recommendation to UDOT to Reduce Speed on Portions of 200 South

The council discussed requesting UDOT to reduce the speed limit on 200 South and Main Street north, citing increased traffic and safety concerns with regard to increased homes and wildlife. The suggestion was to lower the speed to 35 mph along the entire corridor. UDOT representative Matt Rhodes committed to making this request to the UDOT engineering staff.

Parowan Building Code Discussion

The council discussed new city code for building inspections, including fines for not obtaining permits and ignoring stop work orders. They decided infractions would be the initial penalty, with a Class C misdemeanor for ignoring stop work orders. A $500 fine was considered for not obtaining a permit, but the judge will determine the fine. City Manager Dan Jessen will return to the next meeting with proposed code.

Fence Code Discussion

The council discussed fence code updates, particularly who builds fences between residential and commercial zones. After lengthy discussion and reviewing the Planning Commission’s recommendation, the council agreed to require the commercial or industrial development to build the masonry fence.

Breakwater Discussion

The council discussed concerns over ongoing breakwater operations, budget, and flood control. Public Works Director Aldo Biasi described many issues with the breakwater operation, stating equipment costs ~$100,000 per month. Projects requiring the material could help recoup costs but would require stringent material specifications. Biasi will research additional revenue-generating potential solutions, including a storm drain utility fee. A public hearing was suggested to get the public’s input and research solutions.

Member Reports

Parowan InterAct Club’s Spook Alley at the Aladdin Theater, October 27th-31st.

Fall Fest was a success – thanks to Jet Smith and staff for a great festival.

Attendance at several board meetings and Aging Healthy Utah initiative.

Planning & Zoning looking at Parowan Annexation Policy process and approval of a home occupation permit for a hair cutting business.

Land Use Institute fall conference attendance and annexation information.

Recognition of local heroes and veterans.

Delay of Old Rock Church roof replacement due to weather.

Closed Session

A motion was made and approved to enter into a closed session to discuss matters related to deployment or security personnel, devices, or systems.

Residents are encouraged to attend City Council Meetings on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Parowan City Council Chambers. Alternatively, the meetings can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/@parowancity2030