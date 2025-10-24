, Stadium Sportzz

OREM – Playing its first of three road matches to close the regular season, the SUU soccer team fell 8-0 at Utah Valley on Thursday night.

With UVU on top of the WAC standings and nearing the clinching of a fourth straight regular season league title, the T-birds were no match for their in-form Beehive State counterparts.

The Wolverines scored goals in the 13th, 15th, 16th, 20th, and 21st minutes of the first half to take a 5-0 lead to the break.

Utah Valley added three more goals in the second half, scoring in the 60th, 71st, and 76th minutes to round out the 8-0 shutout win.

Redshirt senior forward Faith Webber tallied five of the goals on her own, setting the Wolverines’ all-time single-match record.

With Sarah Assumma out and Whitney Garnder playing just 12 minutes, the T-birds were unable to muster much on the offensive end.

Southern Utah recorded just one shot attempt in the match, while UVU totaled an astounding 43 shots (19 on goal).

“Credit to UVU. We look forward to getting a couple of attackers back for the match vs. CBU and going after them,” SUU head coach Kai Edwards said.

“Even after a tough match, we stayed a team and will be ready for Sunday.”

Up next

Southern Utah (3-10-3, 2-5-1 WAC) travels to face Cal Baptist on Sunday, Oct. 26.

The match with the Lancers begins at 6 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.

https://stadiumsportzz.com/2025/10/23/suu-soccer-handled-by-first-place-utah-valley/