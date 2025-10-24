Favorable weather conditions in place for hazardous fuels reduction work

From Jennifer Plecki, U.S. Forest Service

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Oct. 28, 2025— Dixie National Forest, Cedar City Ranger District is planning prescribed fire operations starting the week of October 28, pending all required approvals. We estimate this work to continue throughout the fall and winter of 2025, and into the spring of 2026, as weather conditions allow. We use prescribed fires to help reduce overgrown and dead and down vegetation to help protect local communities, infrastructure, and natural resources from wildfires.

Prescribed fires planned for the Cedar City Ranger District include:

Approximately 194 acres south of Highway 14, approximately 4 miles Southwest of Swain’s Creek Village, Kane County.

604 acres 1.5 miles Northwest of Mammoth Creek Village, Garfield County.

800 acres 5 miles Northeast of Duck Creek Village, Kane and Garfield Counties.

1,000 acres spread out across Cedar Mountain in Kane, Iron, and Garfield Counties.

These areas may be closed to the public for several days for public safety. We ask the public to not enter active prescribed burn areas especially during active burn operations. Please watch for warning signs that will be placed along roads near all prescribed fire areas before, during, and after burns.

Residents may see and encounter areas of smoke during, and after the prescribed burns. When driving, slow down and turn on your headlights if you encounter smoke on the road. For more detailed information about air quality, go to AirNow online or download the app.

We will evaluate weather conditions prior to every prescribed burn. If conditions warrant, scheduled prescribed fire activities may be canceled.

Stay informed about the scheduled prescribed fires through the forest website, social media channels, and InciWeb, the interagency incident information system. We will notify county emergency management officials when burning begins.

