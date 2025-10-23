By Tom Zulewski, Iron County Today

Four players shared the lead after the opening round of the PGA Tour Bank of Utah Championship on Thursday at 6-under 65. Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark and Jesper Svensson of Sweden and Las Vegas resident David Lipsky finished their rounds, but Austin Cook was still on the course, having completed 13 holes when play was suspended due to darkness.

Olesen started at the 10th hole and completed his round with birdies at the 7th, 8th and 9th holes. Svensen birdied the par-3 17th to join the group.

Lipsky closed his round with an eagle at the par-5 18th.

Seven golfers are one stroke behind the leaders, and all were able to complete their first rounds. Ryan Gerard closed his round with an eagle-3 on the par-5 9th hole to join the ground at 5-under.

Among the other notables, defending champion Matt McCarty was able to beat the darkness and birdie the 18th hole to finish at 2-under 69, four off the pace.

In total, 38 of the 131 players in the field did not finish their opening rounds and will complete them before play begins in Round 2 on Friday. Check pgatour.com for the latest on start times and pairings.

Golf Channel will join the TV coverage of the second round Friday starting at 3 p.m.