Iron County Today

IVINS – Jackson Suber and Michael Brennan are tied for the lead with the second round of the PGA Tour Bank of Utah Championship under way at Black Desert Resort on Friday afternoon. Suber carded a 4-under 67, started at the 10th hole and closed his round with birdies at the par-3 8th and par-5 9th. The 26-year-old from Tampa, Fla. has made 26 starts and is looking for his first career win.

“This course is working well for my game, but I don’t really believe any course fits one person. If you’re playing well, it’s going to be well,” Suber said.

As of 3 p.m., Brennan was still on the course and had a round of 5-under through 15 holes.

Defending tournament champion Matt McCarty started on the 10th and had a 7-under 28 on the first nine, but bogeys at the 4th and 6th knocked him out of the lead. The left-hander birdied the par-5 7th and finished with a 65 to sit one shot off the pace.

“It felt really easy, honestly. Golf doesn’t feel that easy all the time,” McCarty said of his hot start that moved him up from a tie for 52nd after an opening-round 69 on Thursday. “I wasn’t really thinking about much, just playing golf. The ball seemed to find the bottom of the hole a little bit easier.”

Pierceson Coody was tied with McCarty at 8-under with his round still in progress. Coody was 6-under on the round through 17 holes.

Follow the live leaderboard on pgatour.com, and live coverage is available on Golf Channel now through 6 p.m. tonight.