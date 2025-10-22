, Stadium Sportzz

CEDAR CITY – Hosting Tarleton State in the season’s final home match, the SUU soccer team secured a valuable point in a 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon.

Both teams began the match without many chances at goal, as they felt each other out and tried to settle into the match.

The Thunderbirds would record the game’s first shot in the 13th minute, and just two minutes later, nearly took the lead. Sarah Assumma’s shot would clank off the left post, keeping the match scoreless.

SUU followed with another four shots in the next five minutes, but were still unable to break through.

Southern Utah would have two more chances over the final 25 minutes, but wasn’t able to convert.

The defense played a near-perfect opening 45, allowing just one shot from the Texans as the game remained scoreless heading to the break.

Second half

Half number two continued as a defensive battle, even as the T-birds controlled much of the possession.

Through the first 16 minutes, SUU recorded three shots – all by Whitney Gardner – but the stalemate continued.

Finally, in the 75th minute, the Thunderbirds would break through. Nao Yasuda would send a ball low on the ground into the box, where the ball would come off the Tarleton State goalkeeper. Sarah Assumma was there on the rebound, however, and slotted it into the back of the net for her fourth goal of the season.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1980011275158737097

The Thunderbirds were unable to hold onto the late lead, however, as the Texans would score an equalizer in the 87th minute.

As the match entered the final seconds, it appeared that SUU had scored a late winner. However, the goal was called offside, and despite the importance of the moment, the referee decided not to go to video review on the close play.

In the end, the teams would split the points as the final whistle blew on a 1-1 match.

With the draw, the T-birds are now 3-9-3 on the season, including 2-4-1 in WAC play.

Earning the point keeps Southern Utah in the top four of the WAC standings on seven points with three matches remaining. With the WAC down to six teams for its final season, only the top four qualify for the conference tournament.

SUU head coach Kai Edwards post-match

Q: Coach, a 1-1 result. You have the lead, but let up a late equalizer. Is that point still super important, or are you kind of upset that your team gave up the lead?

A: Yeah, obviously, you know, you like to close out a game correctly, and we usually do in the last four years. Today we didn’t, and they scored a great header goal; we weren’t marked well enough. We didn’t kill off the game in the corner.

We didn’t get the second goal, but we created another chance with four seconds left. You know, this game it (the potential goal) doesn’t get looked at. Last time, versus Utah Tech with the same crew, it was looked at. So it is what it is.

Q: What were your overall thoughts on the match and being able to get a point to stay in the top four of the WAC?

A: You’ve got to look at it like that’s our first undefeated weekend in like, a couple of years, right? And only gave up one goal on the weekend. We played the Texas teams four times this year and only lost in one of them, so I think that’s key to look at.

The seniors went out, of course, deflated. But you know, if you get too deflated, Cal Baptist and UVU will remind you that there’s a soccer game next Thursday and Sunday.

So you know, now it’s get in the ice basket, get the mind right, and go find a way to get points.

Q: You mentioned you had a late chance, but the referees did not look at it. What were you feeling in that moment? Did you want them to take a look after the goal was disallowed for offside?

A: The referees are always right.

Q: A tough road trip is coming up next at Cal Baptist and UVU, the top two teams in the conference. What are your goals for the trip? Is it to steal points? Or trying to get the upset win?

A: Always try to win, try to win every single game. And I think going to those places, you have to play 15 minutes at a time. You can’t go in trying to play 90; it’s a lot. I think at 15 minutes at a time, keep yourself in the game at all points, and then find a way to get the goal.

Up next

Southern Utah (3-9-3, 2-4-1 WAC) hits the road for the final three matches of the regular season, beginning with a trip to first-place Utah Valley on Thursday, Oct. 23.

The in-state matchup will kick off at 6 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.

https://stadiumsportzz.com/2025/10/19/thunderbird-soccer-earns-point-in-1-1-draw-vs-tarleton-state/