CEDAR CITY – Hosting in-state foe Utah Valley, the SUU volleyball team fell in straight sets on Saturday afternoon.

The first set was close early, as the two teams split the first 20 points (10-10). UVU would then tally seven of the next nine points, taking a five-point lead, 17-12. Moments later, the Wolverines would push their advantage to eight, 23-15. With the set seemingly over, the Thunderbirds would mount a furious rally, going on a 5-0 spurt to cut the deficit to three (23-20). Despite the late push from the home team, UVU would score the final two points to claim the set 25-20 and take a 1-0 lead in the match.

Set two was tight early once again, with the score tied at 5-5. A 5-0 run by the Wolverines gave the visitors the advantage (10-5), but the T-birds would hang around and trail by just four a few points later (14-10). Utah Valley would notch the next four points, however, pushing the lead to eight (18-10) and putting the set out of reach. Southern Utah would not get closer than seven, and UVU would win the set 25-17 to take a 2-0 match lead.

The third set was all Wolverines, as they jumped out to an early 10-3 lead. SUU would grab a quick two points to cut the deficit down to five (10-5), but a 6-0 response by UVU made the score 16-5. The Thunderbirds could only get within eight, and the Wolverines would end the set on a 4-1 run to win 25-14 and complete the 3-0 victory.

Up next

Southern Utah (2-15, 1-5 WAC) hosts Abilene Christian on Saturday, Oct. 25.

The match begins at 12:30 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.

https://stadiumsportzz.com/2025/10/18/suu-volleyball-drops-rivalry-match-vs-utah-valley/