The Kaunas, Lithuania native will represent her home country as the squad prepares to compete in one of the premier regional tournaments in Northern Europe, featuring top national teams from across the Baltic region.

Head Coach Kai Edwards said

“We’re incredibly proud of Karolina for being invited to the Lithuania Full Women’s National Team camp and the opportunity to compete in these international matches. Her commitment to our program and relentless pursuit of growth and development have been exceptional. To have a student-athlete earn this opportunity while representing Southern Utah University, this programs first UEFA participant, is a testament to both her hard work and the continued development of our program.”

Jasaityte said

“Representing Lithuania is always something special. I’m proud to wear the national team jersey and thankful for the opportunity to play alongside such talented players and keep improving. Experiences like this motivate me to keep working hard and becoming the best version of myself.”

Karolina has played in seven games for the Thunderbirds, logging her season-high of 34 minutes against Abilene Christian.

Jasaityte has represented her home country since she was 14. She was named the best young player in Lithuania in 2022 and was captain of the U-16, U-17, and U-19 Lithuanian teams.

While playing with the MFA Zalgiris club team, she was named the best defender in the elite league in 2021 and 2022, and the best defender in the First League in 2020 and 2021. She also led MFA to league titles in the Elite League and the First League.

The Baltic Cup appearance will mark another step in Jasaityte’s growing career as she continues to balance her collegiate success with international experience.