By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

After smashing through the glass doors of Hermie’s Restaurant and hiding in the back sink, a 69-year-old man has been sentenced to probation and ordered to repay the damages.

Anthony Ferrante pleaded guilty in August to one count of third-degree felony burglary. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed charges of property damage and interfering with a peace officer.

During sentencing Oct. 8 in 5th District Court, Judge Matthew L. Bell imposed a prison term of up to five years but suspended it, ordering Ferrante to serve 60 days in the Iron County Jail with credit for time served.

Ferrante was also fined $53 and ordered to pay $1,160 in restitution to the restaurant’s owners. He will remain on supervised probation for three years under the Utah Department of Corrections.

The case stems from an Aug. 10 incident when Cedar City Police were called to Hermie’s for a reported burglary in progress. According to the charging documents, officers arrived to find two shattered glass doors and a cinderblock on the floor. Inside, they saw Ferrante filling cups with soda.

“I ordered Anthony to exit the store but he stated that he had permission to be there and then walked to the back of the store and did not return,” the affidavit stated.

After repeated commands went unanswered, additional officers entered the building with a K-9 and found Ferrante sitting in a sink at the back of the restaurant, where he was detained.

Ferrante told police he was passing through Cedar City on his way to another state. Officers later said they considered him a flight risk and a potential danger to the community.

As part of his probation, Ferrante must undergo mental-health and substance-abuse evaluations, follow treatment recommendations, avoid alcohol and weapons, and have no contact with the victims without approval from Adult Probation and Parole.