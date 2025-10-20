By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

For the second time this year, police were called to a Cedar City home operated by Chrysalis after a resident allegedly attacked staff members.

Kolby James Johnson, 20, was arrested Oct. 4 on two counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault after police say he threatened staff with a stick embedded with nails and then tried to hit them with a rock.

According to court records filed in support of the arrest, officers were dispatched to the facility for an assault in progress. When they arrived, two staff members had Johnson restrained on the ground.

The staff told police Johnson had gone outside, picked up a stick with nails in it, and took a fighting stance. When ordered to drop the weapon, he put it down but then rushed the staff. One of them pushed him back, and Johnson grabbed a rock and swung it at the man before both employees tackled and restrained him.

Before officers arrived, police said Johnson had threatened to stab or shoot the staff. Later, while being booked into jail, he also allegedly told the arresting officer he would “have to shoot and kill” him.

Johnson is a client of Chrysalis, a private company that provides residential and behavioral-support services for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Court documents show Johnson has been arrested three times in 2025 — twice on aggravated assault charges — and was already awaiting court proceedings in earlier assault cases at the time of his latest arrest.