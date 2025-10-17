, Stadium Sportzz

CEDAR CITY – Hosting Abilene Christian in a critical WAC matchup on Thursday, the SUU soccer team secured a 1-0 victory to move into a conference tournament position.

The Thunderbirds started the game off on the front foot, creating early chances. Through 18 minutes, they tallied six shots.

A few minutes later, Southern Utah would find a breakthrough.

In the 22nd minute, Nao Yasuda launched a cross into the box, where it found the head of Dakota Hansen. Hansen would slot into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

The T-birds would continue to control the remainder of the half, totaling six more shots before heading to the break with the advantage.

Second half

Both teams battled in the second period, but SUU would lead the way in creating chances while recording seven shots.

The Thunderbirds weren’t able to add a second goal, but the defense and a six-save effort from Jazmyn Brass secured the shutout victory and three crucial points in the WAC table.

The T-birds controlled much of the match, edging the Wildcats in total shots (20-8), shots on goal (10-6), and corner kick chances (6-1).

With the win, Southern Utah improves to 3-9-2 on the season, and 2-4-0 in WAC play.

As of the end of Thursday night’s conference slate, the Thunderbirds find themselves in fourth place in the WAC, having earned six points.

With six teams competing in the final season of the league, only the top four will qualify for the conference tournament.

“The team competed hard together. We turned a 4-0 defeat 12 days ago into a 1-0 win,” SUU head coach Kai Edwards said.

“Tarleton is the single focus now.”

Up next

Southern Utah (3-9-2, 2-4-0 WAC) wraps up a four-game homestand with a rematch against Tarleton State on Sunday, Oct. 19.

The match will begin at 1 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.

