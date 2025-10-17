Study pinpoints Veterans’ barriers to mental health services, offers insights into improving access

October 9, 2025 (Salt Lake City) – Suicide is a leading cause of death in both the United States and Utah, and data show that Veterans have an increased risk for suicide-related deaths. A new report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute sheds light on how Utah’s Veterans access suicide prevention resources. The study, commissioned by the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs (UDVMA), identifies key barriers and offers recommendations to improve outreach and engagement.

“Our research aims to understand how Veterans access suicide prevention services in Utah and highlights the critical role of personal connections in reaching service members in need,” said Kara Byrne, Senior Health and Human Services Analyst at the Gardner Institute and lead author of the report. “By focusing on building trust and addressing systemic barriers, the state can improve access to these life-saving resources.”

“The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs, in conjunction with the State of Utah is committed to reducing suicide and improving mental health among service members, Veterans, and their families,” said Gary Harter, UDVMA Executive Director. “This valuable research shines a light on where we need to focus our prevention efforts. One life lost to suicide is one too many.”

Key findings from the report include the following:

Access to information – While many Veterans access mental health and suicide prevention resources, 25% have never looked for this information, and 17% are unsure how to access it, indicating a need for clearer, more accessible information pathways.

Personal connection matters – Veterans trust information from personal sources, such as their doctors, therapists, friends, family, and military peers, underscoring the importance of leveraging trusted relationships in outreach strategies.

Mixed trust in crisis services – Only 36% of survey respondents trust mental health crisis response services, but over 50% of those who used a crisis line found the response helpful, highlighting a need to understand the factors that influence trust and improve the quality of crisis intervention.

Systemic and personal barriers – Major barriers include long wait times, the “warrior ethos,” concerns about how others see them, and fears that seeking help could impact career advancement, illustrating the complex interplay of practical and cultural obstacles to accessing care.

Reaching active service members and Veterans – Suggestions for connecting active service members and Veterans with suicide prevention resources include better aligning efforts and pooling resources, targeting rural communities, and reducing stigma.

The full report is now available online.

###

ABOUT THE KEM C. GARDNER POLICY INSTITUTE

The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute serves Utah by preparing economic, demographic, and public policy research that helps the state prosper. We are Utah’s demographic experts, leaders on the Utah economy, and specialists on public policy and survey research. We are an honest broker of INFORMED RESEARCH, which guides INFORMED DISCUSSIONS, and leads to INFORMED DECISIONS™. For more information, please visit gardner.utah.edu or call 801-587-3717.

ABOUT THE DAVID ECCLES SCHOOL OF BUSINESS

The Eccles School is synonymous with ‘doing.’ The Eccles experience provides a world-class business education with a unique, entrepreneurial focus on real-world scenarios where students put what they learn into practice long before graduation. Founded in 1917 and educating more than 6,000 students annually, the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business offers nine undergraduate majors, four MBAs, nine other graduate programs, a Ph.D. in seven areas, and executive education curricula. The School is also home to more than 20 institutes, centers, and initiatives, which deliver academic research and support an ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation. For more information, visit Eccles.Utah.edu or call 801-581-7676.

ABOUT THE UTAH DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AND MILITARY AFFAIRS (UDVMA)

Serving Utah’s 170,000 Veterans, the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs offers a variety of services to assist former and present members of the U.S. Armed Forces in obtaining the benefits they may have earned through their military service. The UDVMA provides counseling and assistance to Veterans and their dependents with VA claims to process, establishes Veterans’ rights to state and federal benefits, and provides information and advisory services.